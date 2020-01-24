Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Ohio State

Breaking down Friday's dual between Iowa and Ohio State.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access

Records — Iowa 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten), Ohio State 7-1 (3-0)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Ohio State is No. 4 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 39-4.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 9-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 11-1). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-1). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 13-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 10-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 13-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 7-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 18-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 10-3). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 12-0).

Ohio State lineup

125 — Malik Heinselman (Soph. 9-11) or Hunter Lucas (Jr., 6-4). 133 — Jordan Decatur (Fr., 9-4). 141 — Luke Pletcher (Sr., 18-0). 149 — Sammy Sasso (Fr., 16-2). 157 — Elijah Cleary (Jr., 13-7). 165 — Ethan Smith (Soph., 13-7). 174 — Kaleb Romero (Soph., 13-2). 184 — Rocky Jordan (Fr., 22-4). 197 — Kollin Moore (Sr., 18-0). 285 — Gary Traub (Jr., 17-3).

Matches to watch

Murin, ranked No. 7 nationally, gets top-ranked Pletcher at 141. Lugo, the top-ranked wrestler at 149, will face sixth-ranked Sasso. Kemerer, No. 2 nationally, will face No. 8 Romero at 174.

Watch Lee, of course, but be there at the start. The top-ranked 125-pounder has had five of his matches end in the first period.