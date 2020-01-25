The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Ohio State

Welcome to the live thread for tonight's Iowa-Ohio State wrestling dual.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access

Records — Iowa 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten), Ohio State 7-1 (3-0)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Ohio State is No. 4 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 39-4.

Iowa lineup

165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 13-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 7-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 18-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 10-3). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 12-0). 125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 9-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 11-1). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-1). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 13-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 10-2).

Ohio State lineup

165 — Ethan Smith (Soph., 13-7). 174 — Kaleb Romero (Soph., 13-2). 184 — Rocky Jordan (Fr., 22-4). 197 — Kollin Moore (Sr., 18-0). 285 — Gary Traub (Jr., 17-3). 125 — Hunter Lucas (Jr., 6-4). 133 — Jordan Decatur (Fr., 9-4). 141 — Luke Pletcher (Sr., 18-0). 149 — Sammy Sasso (Fr., 16-2). 157 — Elijah Cleary (Jr., 13-7).

Marinelli vs. Smith

A high-scoring first period. Marinelli opened with a takedown 20 seconds into the match. Smith came back with escape, then Marinelli added a second takedown at the 1:56 mark. Smith escaped 25 seconds later. A third Marinelli takedown was followed by a third Smith escape. Smith got a takedown with 26 seconds to go and rode out the period.

Marinelli started the second period with an escape, then got a takedown at the 1:21 mark and rode out the rest of the period to lead 9-5.

Smith started the third period with an escape. Marinelli got a takedown with 1:22 to go. Smith escaped with a minute to go, but Marinelli quickly came back with another takedown. Smith had an escape followed by a takedown, but that would end the scoring. With a point for riding time, Marinelli wins, 14-10. Iowa 3, Ohio State 0.

Kemerer vs. Romero

Kemerer started with a takedown, but couldn't do much else. He finished the first period with 2:41 of riding time.