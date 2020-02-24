HawkeyeMaven
The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Oklahoma State

John Bohnenkamp

Welcome to the live thread for the Iowa-Oklahoma State dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Dual facts

Time and place — 7:03 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN (Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons)

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access (online)

Records — Iowa 12-0, Oklahoma State 13-2

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Oklahoma State is No. 9 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Oklahoma State leads 29-22-2. Iowa has won four of the last six meetings.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 14-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 13-2). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 11-1). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 17-1). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 15-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 16-1). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 12-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 19-5), Cash Wilcke (Sr., 12-4) or Nelson Brands (Fr., 9-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 14-3). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 15-2).

Oklahoma State lineup

125 — Nick Piccininni (Sr., 23-1). 133 — Reese Witcraft (Fr., 16-7). 141 — Dusty Hone (Jr., 18-7). 149 — Boo Lewallen (Jr., 18-1). 157 — Wyatt Sheets (Soph., 17-6) or Jalin Harper (Fr., 6-3). 165 — Travis Wittlake (Fr., 25-1). 174 — Joe Smith (Sr., 7-3) or Andrew Shomers (Fr., 11-7). 184 — Anthony Montalvo (Fr., 19-5). 197 — Dakota Greer (Jr., 19-6). 285 — Austin Harris (Soph., 5-9) or Cornelius Putnam (Soph., 1-3).

Comments

