Iowa Women's Wrestling Blazes Ahead in Home Opener
The No. 1 University of Iowa women's wrestling team hosted the Trailblazer Duals at home on Saturday, competing against Cornell College and No. 25 William Jewell.
The Hawkeyes had an impressive home season-opener, defeating Cornell College by a score of 47-0. In their second dual, they faced the Cardinals, which presented a tougher challenge. The Hawkeyes saw many matches extend into the second period, which had not happened in their earlier dual against Cornell College. Nonetheless, the Hawkeyes secured a decisive victory, winning 43-3 after No. 1 Jaycee Foeller (207) pinned Peyton Welt from William Jewell in just 1:06.
Hawkeyes vs. Rams
The Hawkeyes competed against Cornell College first in the afternoon with two automatic forfeits at 103 pounds for No. 1 Rianne Murphy and 110 pounds for Valarie Solorio.
To open the dual at 117 pounds, No. 1 Brianna Gonzalez secured a two-point takedown early in the first period with a quick job collecting Ava Garcia's (CC) knees. Gonzalez went into a lace to pick up four more points and secured another takedown and exposure points for a technical fall win over Garcia, 10-0.
Cali Leng hit the mat next against Addison Thrash (CC) at 124 pounds with quick pushouts of the mat to secure 3 points early in the match. Thrash needed to fight back if she wanted the point awarded to her, as she gave up a caution point because she kept exiting the mat. Leng got a four-point takedown followed by a pin at 1:01 in the first period, her third fall of the season.
Emmily Patneaud (131) pinned Kyla Andrew (CC) just 49 seconds into their match-up after a go behind for the two-point takedown to follow up Leng's pin.
The Hawkeyes followed up with a pin at 138 pounds by No. 5 Nanea Estrella over Ciara Gomez-Bryant in less than 30 seconds.
Then, at 145 pounds, No. 1 Reese Larramendy wrestled Jasmine McCaskel (CC). Larramendy picked up McCaskel as the match started for a two-point takedown and got two more just 30 seconds into the match. Larramendy finishes the bout with a leg lace for a two-point takedown to get the 10-0 technical fall. It is Larramendy's fifth technical fall this season.
At 160 pounds, No. 9 Rose Cassioppi finished her match against Emily Grassham (CC) by technical fall just 20 seconds into the bout.
No. 8 Naomi Simon (181) made her Carver-Hawkeye debut with a pin at 27 seconds against Camryn Aikanoff. This pin is Simon's quickest of the 2024-25 season, with her previous fastest time being 2:16.
No. 7 Katja Osteen (207) concluded Iowa's dual against Cornell with a pin in just 17 seconds over Danyia Werner (CC). The Hawkeyes won the dual 47-0 over Cornell College, heading into their dual against No. 25 William Jewell.
Hawkeyes vs. Cardinals
Both Murphy (103) and No. 5 Emilie Gonzalez (110) wi\on their matches by forfeit again as the Hawkeyes begin their dual against the Cardinals.
Brianna Gonzalez (117) wrestled No. 5 Alex Waitsman (WJ) for the first true bout and got a two-point takedown with a snatch. Gonzalez led 8-2 in Iowa's first second period of the afternoon. Gonzalez got the takedown to close out the bout 12-2 by technical fall.
Leng (124) got one point for a pushover to start the first period over Emarie Bolosan (WJ). Bolosan was called for passivity, leading Leng to get another point. Leng looked to maintain the center of the mat while trying to clear the collar from Bolosan. Early in the second period, Bolosan got a two-point takedown, which was answered by another two-point takedown from Leng. Both wrestlers struggled to gain control, but Leng won 5-4 by decision as the period expired.
No. 7 Skye Realin (131) secured a pin against Shelby Kemp (WJ) at the 5:00 mark during her debut at Carver-Hawkeye. The Hawkeyes followed up with a technical fall at 138 pounds by Estrella over Alanis Cedeno 11-0.
Macey Kilty (145) also made her debut for the Hawkeyes, defeating Paige Barber (WJ) with a 10-0 technical fall, finishing the match with 1:47 remaining in the first period.
In the afternoon's most anticipated match, the 2024 Paris Olympic silver medalist No. 2 Kennedy Blades (160) debuted with an explosive four-point takedown in 15 seconds over Nylease Yzagere (WJ). Yzagere fought to keep Blades from a quick match win, but it was not enough as Blades got the four-point takedown to win by technical fall, 12-1.
No. 1 Kylie Welker (180) got her first technical fall and win of the season with an 11-0 victory over Athena Willden (WJ) in under a minute.
Up Next
The Hawkeyes will travel to Marshall, Missouri, to compete in the Missouri Valley Open from November 22 to 23, beginning at noon C.T. The open will be available to watch by subscription on FloWrestling.