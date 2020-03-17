The Impact: Iowa Wrestlers Had Built For Championship Moment

The entire season was built for a weekend in Minneapolis.

Iowa's wrestling team had done everything necessary to build for the NCAA championship. The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 1 nationally, went undefeated this season, winning all 13 of their dual meets, including the nine in the Big Ten. They won the Midlands Championship.

And when they got to the Big Ten championships, they won three individual titles and rolled to the team crown.

Throughout the season, coach Tom Brands was never willing to look ahead. It was always the next match, the next opponent.

The Hawkeyes never got to the next match, the next opponent. Their national championship hopes ended when the NCAA canceled their winter and spring championships over the concerns for the COVID-13 coronavirus.

“Our coaching staff is disappointed for our guys, their families, and our fans," Brands said in a statement last Thursday. "I understand the Big Ten Conference and NCAA made decisions based on information available and are acting in what they believe is in the best interest of the student-athletes. We will process this and move forward, as we always do. Our guys have a lot to be proud of and much more still to accomplish."

A look at what the Hawkeyes could have accomplished:

The championship

The Hawkeyes were poised to win the NCAA title for the first time since 2010.

Three wrestlers — 125-pounder Spencer Lee, 149-pounder Pat Lugo and 165-pounder Alex Marinelli — were top seeds in their class. Michael Kemerer was a 2 seed at 174, and Tony Cassioppi was a 3 seed at 285.

They also had all 10 wrestlers qualify, looking to get points in every weight class.

Lee's third national title

Lee was dominant as the nation's top-ranked 125-pounder. Eleven of his 15 wins during the regular season were by either technical fall or pin.

Lee, a junior, won all 15 of his matches during the regular season, then was just as dominant in the Big Ten championships, winning his first conference title.

Lee was the top seed at the NCAA championship, and was going for his third national championship in the class.

Marinelli's redemption

Marinelli was the top seed at last year's championships and came in with a 23-0 record, but ended up finishing seventh.

Marinelli was rolling this season. He went 17-1 during the regular season, with his only loss coming to Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph. He avenged that loss in the title match at Big Tens.

This would have been a chance for Marinelli to get a national title.

Kemerer's return

Michael Kemerer finished third in the national meet in 2017, fourth in 2018. He missed all of last season with an injury, but came back this season and won all 13 of his regular-season matches, including a victory over Penn State's Mark Hall. But Hall came back to defeat Kemerer in the Big Ten championships.

Kemerer was poised to get another shot at Hall. It was also a chance for the two-time All-American to be back on the national stage.

Lugo's last chance

The senior finished eighth at the NCAA championships last season.

Lugo went 18-1 through the regular season, then won the Big Ten title. The NCAA championships would be his last tournament, and as the top seed was the favorite for a crown.