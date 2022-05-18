Skip to main content
Iowa Wrestling Leads in Attendance Again

Hawkeyes Tops in Nation for 15th Year in a Row

Iowa coach Tom Brands celebrates during a dual against Penn State on Jan. 28, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 15th straight year and the program set a record with a 14,905-home average, selling out the entire season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The announcement was made Wednesday by the National Wrestling Media Association.

The Hawkeyes drew an attendance total of 89,430, the second-highest home total since attendance figures started being tracked by members of the wrestling media in 2002.

Iowa has led the nation in attendance in each season of head coach Tom Brands’ tenure (attendance totals weren’t tracked during the 2020-21 season due to most venues having no spectators policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic). This was the 13th straight year the Hawkeyes have averaged more than 8,000 fans.

Iowa has led the nation in home attendance in 19 of the 20 seasons it has been tracked. Penn State was second (54,432/7,776 avg.) in 2021-22, while Oklahoma State (37,048/4,631 avg.) ranked third.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions accounted for all seven duals during the 2021-22 season that had 10,000 fans or more. Iowa was the top road draw at five schools during the 2021-22 season.

Click HERE to see the 2021-22 national attendance rankings.

