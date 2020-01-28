Wrestling Notebook: New Training Facility For Hawkeyes Planned

Iowa's wrestling program will get a new training facility, pending approval by the Iowa Board of Regents.

The proposed 37,000-square foot two-level facility will be located south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will be connected to the arena by a tunnel. It will include an expanded training space and feature a Hall of Champions that showcases the program’s history that includes 23 NCAA team titles, 35 Big Ten Conference team titles, 84 NCAA individual championships, and 335 All-America honors.

The facility will be fully funded by private donations. The project has received over $9 million in gift commitments, which in part funded a preliminary needs assessment and design plan.

Upon approval by the Board of Regents at next week's meeting, formal planning will begin with budget development and architect selection.

The new facility will also allow the university to continue its tradition of hosting the world’s top senior level and international wrestling events, including the U.S. Olympic Trials and the United World Wrestling Cup.

"A great job by the administration, the wrestling program, fans, and very important, donors, to get that thing going and the way it's humming," Iowa coach Tom Brands said during his Tuesday press conference.

“The Iowa wrestling program has a legendary history and we are committed to continuing its momentum," Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in a statement. "This facility will have a significant impact on our wrestling program and athletics department. We truly thank the contributors who have already stepped forward with leadership commitments, as this project will be funded entirely by private support.

"With permission to proceed from the Board of Regents, we will begin the planning process and designing the building. The fundraising will continue during that process and we are confident others will join the campaign to help our wrestling program take this very important next step.”

CAMBUS providing rides

The athletic department announced on Tuesday that the university's CAMBUS will provide complimentary round-trip shuttle services between Hancher Auditorium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the three remaining wrestling duals on this season's schedule.

CAMBUS service from Hancher begins 90 minutes prior to the start of the dual, and will run continuously until 30 minutes after the end of the dual, or until all riders have been accommodated.

The drop-off and pick-up areas are the CAMBUS shelter in the Hancher Auditorium commuter parking lot, and along Newton Road near the East entrance of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Friday's meet between the top-ranked Hawkeyes and No. 2 Penn State is a sellout.

"The most efficient organization on the planet," Brands said of the CAMBUS. "If you watched one of my favorite Christmas movies, 'Miracle on 34th Street,' the original one, they said that the post office was. That's hogwash. The CAMBUS is. ... (Iowa football coach) Kirk Ferentz said so. By God, I believe in Kirk Ferentz."