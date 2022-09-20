Skip to main content
Iowa Wrestling Receives B1G Schedule

Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi (left) wrestling Minnesota's Gable Steveson during their Big Ten dual bout on Jan. 7, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeyes Play Host to Four Conference Foes in '22-23 Duals

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 wrestling schedule on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes will compete in four home and four away duals during the regular season.

Iowa will open conference action against Illinois on Jan. 6 on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will also host league duals against Northwestern (Jan. 13), Nebraska (Jan. 20) and Michigan (Feb. 10).

The Hawkeyes’ road slate includes duals at Purdue (Jan. 8), Wisconsin (Jan. 22), Penn State (Jan. 27) and Minnesota (Feb. 3).

The 2023 Big Ten Championships will be held in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 4-5 and the 2023 NCAA Championships will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from March 16-18.

Iowa’s complete schedule will be released once finalized.

2022-23 Iowa Wrestling Schedule (Big Ten only)

Jan. 6 Illinois

Jan. 8 at Purdue

Jan. 13 Northwestern

Jan. 20 Nebraska

Jan. 22 at Wisconsin

Jan. 27 at Penn State

Feb. 3 at Minnesota

Feb. 10 Michigan

