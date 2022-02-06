Iowa Wrestling Rolls on Senior Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa wrestling team wrapped its 2022 home schedule with a 29-6 win Saturday against No. 9 Wisconsin on Senior Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes won eight-of-10 overall, held a 30-3 advantage in takedowns and outscored the Badgers 85-36 in match points.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “We have to work harder to finish and work harder to wrestle the full seven minutes. It’s not going to come easy so you have to work hard. Then it can go your way easier.”

Iowa won three-of-five before the break and led 12-6 at intermission. Seniors Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman and Kaleb Young each picked up wins. DeSanto scored 13 takedowns in a 26-11 technical fall at 133. Eierman’s takedown with two seconds on the clock secured a 13-5 major decision at 141, and Young scored three takedowns and added one minute, 15 seconds of riding time to get an 8-3 ranked win at 157.

Young’s win started a streak of six straight wins against ranked opponents for Iowa.

Alex Marinelli came out on top of the day’s only matchup between top 10 wrestlers. In his final Carver appearance, Marineelli scored a takedown in the opening 30 seconds, added another two in the second, opened the third period with a reversal and added a point for riding time to hand No. 6 Dean Hamiti his first loss in 18 duals this season at 165.

“I just thought it was just another match when it comes down to it,” Marinelli said. “I'm going to have to probably buy a ticket next time we do a dual meet here so I'm going to have to come in here and cheer on the guys. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I hope I entertained the crowd while I was here.”

Michael Kemerer followed at 174 and walked off the mat for the final time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with an 11-2 major decision. He scored a takedown in the first period, put together a two-minute ride in the second, and added nearly finished with a fall in the third. Kemerer scored a takedown in the third and turned a cradle into a four-point nearfall. He finished with four minutes and 10 seconds of riding time.

“We're a very forward looking group and always looking to what's next,” Kemerer said. “We have a lot of wrestling left but it's special and wrestling (at Carver) is awesome. You can't really put it into words but it's been awesome.”

Abe Assad used a pair of first-period takedowns to win 4-2 at 184, and Jacob Warner scored a takedown in the final minute to win a 4-1 decision at 197. Warner finished the period with a rideout to tack on a point for riding time.

Tony Cassioppi put the soldout crowd in the aisles with a 9-0 major decision at 285. Cassioppi scored two takedowns, forced four stall calls, and added five minutes, 16 seconds of riding time.

“We have a big project in front of us in the next five or six weeks. They have a lot going for them and I keep saying that. You talk about being able to get bonus points down the stretch because it is about attitude and hustle and awareness. We have to keep getting better.”

NOTABLES

Iowa finished it’s home schedule 5-1 and is 119-13 at home under head coach Tom Brands.

After the dual, Iowa recognized seniors Aaron Costello, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Michael Kemerer, Alex Marinelli, Vince Turk, Myles Wilson and Kaleb Young.

Austin DeSanto scored 13 takedowns to record his team-high ninth technical fall. DeSanto won 26-11. It was his 27th career match scoring 20 points or more.

DeSanto improved to 18-3 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Vince Turk made his first Carver-Hawkeye Arena appearance since Feb. 4, 2018.

Kaleb Young improved to 20-7 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Alex Marinelli improved to 25-1 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Michael Kemerer improved to 26-2 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

UP NEXT

The No. 2 Hawkeyes travel to Arlington, Texas, to wrestle No. 10 Oklahoma State at the Bout at the Ballpark on Saturday, Feb. 12. The dual begins at 7 p.m. (CT) at Globe Life Field.

#2 IOWA 29, #9 WISCONSIN 6

125 #7 Eric Barnett (W) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 4-0; 0-3

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Kyle Burwick (W), 26-11; 5-3

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) major dec. Joseph Zargo (W), 13-5; 9-3

149 #7 Austin Gomez (W) dec. Vince Turk (IA), 3-2; 9-6

157 #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. #28 Garrett Model (W), 8-3; 12-6

165 #5 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #6 Dean Hamiti (W), 8-5; 15-6

174 #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) major dec. #23 Andrew McNally (W), 11-2; 19-6

184 #17 Abe Assad dec. (IA) dec. #27 Chris Weiler (W), 4-2; 22-6

197 #4 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #22 Braxton Amos (W), 4-1; 25-6

285 #4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) major dec. #11 Trent Hillger (W), 9-0; 29-6

Records: Iowa (12-1, 6-1), Wisconsin (9-2, 5-2)

Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Attendance: 14,905