Iowa Wrestlers Triumph at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 6 Ohio State, 21-12, on Friday night at the Covelli Center.

The Hawkeyes won six-of-10 matches and got bonus-point wins from Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

DeSanto earned a 19-4 technical fall in his return to the lineup. He scored two takedowns in the first period and added six nearfall points to build a 10-1 lead heading into the second. He escaped to start the second and terminated the match at the four minute, 21 second mark following his fourth takedown of the period.

“Feeling good and getting better every day,” DeSanto said. “The approach is getting better every time I get out there. It feels good going out there and competing.”

“Good for (DeSanto) and good for us,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “It feels good to have him back in there. We have to keep him going. I think he went back to the basics on a couple different things.”

Cassioppi closed the dual with a 13-4 major decision. He led 3-2 after the first, 6-2 after the second, and finished the scoring with his fourth takedown of the match and a pair of nearfall points.

“Cassioppi ended with an exclamation mark. Gets the bonus-point, gets the major decision. That was big,” Brands said.

The Hawkeyes won by decision at 141, 157, 174 and 197 pounds. Jaydin Eierman used a takedown and a point for riding time to get a 4-0 shutout at 141. Kaleb Young used the same formula for a 4-0 win at 157. Michael Kemerer scored takedowns in both the first and second periods to win a top 10 matchup at 174, and Jacob Warner used more than two minutes of riding time to earn a 6-5 decision at 197.

Ohio State won four matches by a combined six points. The Buckeyes won in sudden victory at 125 and 184, scored a reversal in short time to win 3-2 at 149, and scored a takedown in the closing seconds to win 3-2 at 165.

“We were not sharp,” Brands said. “You have to put those matches away with more building. More attacking. You don’t have to be reckless, attack to score, but in control, attack, and when the score presents itself take it. I’m not even talking about the losses. I’m talking about overall tonight.

“We have a big match coming up a week from tonight, so away we go.”

UP NEXT

The No. 2 Hawkeyes host top-ranked Penn State on Friday, Jan. 28 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena beginning at 8 p.m. (CT). The dual is televised live on BTN.

Iowa has won 29 straight duals.

Iowa has won 28 straight conference duals, its longest streak since winning 39 straight from 2007-12.

DeSanto registered his team-leading eighth technical fall of the season.

Eierman improved to 12-0 this season and 8-0 in his career in Big Ten duals.

Kemerer improved to 24-8 all-time against wrestlers ranked in the top 10.

Warner improved to 32-13 in his career against ranked opponents.

125 #18 Malik Heinselman (OSU) dec. #10 Drake Ayala (IA), 7-5; 0-3

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Dylan Kuntz (OSU), 19-4; 5-3

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #23 Dylan D’Emilio (OSU), 4-0; 8-3

149 #2 Sammy Sasso (OSU) dec. #10 Max Murin (IA), 3-2; 8-6

157 #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Jashon Hubbard (OSU), 4-0; 11-6

165 #7 Carson Kharchla (OSU) dec. #1 Alex Marinelli (IA), 3-2; 11-9

174 #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #7 Ethan Smith (OSU), 6-3; 14-9

184 #7 Kaleb Romero (OSU) dec. #18 Abe Assad dec. (IA), 3-1; 14-12

197 #4 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #20 Gavin Hoffman (OSU), 6-5; 17-12

285 #5 Tony Cassioppi (IA) major dec. #12 Tate Orndorff (OSU), 13-4; 21-12

Records: Iowa (11-0, 5-0), Ohio State (5-2, 1-2)

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Attendance: 4,400