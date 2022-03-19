Jacob Warner Reaches Finals

DETROIT -- University of Iowa senior Jacob Warner advanced to the finals of the 2022 NCAA Championships following a 6-4 semifinal win Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Warner, the No. 6 seed at 197 pounds, scored four points in the third period to defeat Wyoming’s second-ranked Stephen Buchanan and advance to the NCAA finals for the first time in his career.

After a scoreless first period, Warner escaped to start the second, surrendered a takedown, and then escaped again in the closing seconds to enter the third period tied, 2-2. In the top position to start the third, Warner separated himself from Buchanan with four nearfall points to build a 6-2 lead. He gave up an escape and was dinged a point for stalling to make the final score, 6-4.

“I wrestled him last year and turned him so I knew I could do something on top,” Warner said. “My last two matches were won by being able to ride so I knew it was going to be a big factor in this match.

“All week I was working on getting that wrist tight. I got that wrist and as soon as I got it seatbelted to his hip I knew I could do something with it. I didn’t get it right away. I had to stick with it, keep elevating and going into him, and it made the difference.”

Warner advanced to the finals to extend Iowa’s streak of consecutive NCAA Championship finals appearances to 32 straight. He outscored his four opponents 19-5 to reach the finals, where he will face Penn State’s top-ranked Gabe Dean.

“Finish the wrist tilt today, good job. Finish the match, good job. Now we have to finish the tournament,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “We are in the finals. Good job Jacob Warner.”

ALL-AMERICAN ROUND

Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi all picked up wins in the Round of 12 to secure All-America honors. Cassioppi earned a spot on the stand with a 4-0 win in his opening match, but dropped his second match of the night, 11-5, and will wrestle for seventh-place Saturday.

Marinelli became Iowa’s 25th four-time All-American with a 6-2 win in his first match and advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 4-2 in his second match.

Kemerer used a third-period takedown to clinch a 5-2 win in his first consolation match, securing the All-America honor and becoming the first five-time All-American in program history. Kemerer backed up his first win with a 3-1 overtime victory in the consolation quarters.

“Two tough wins, each guy,” Brands said. “There is no gimmie round. There is no slouch. You have to be ready. When you come back after (a loss), especially an upset, the emotions, you have to even them out. The thing that sucks is what sucks. The thing that you can control is go compete at your best the next time out.”

Austin DeSanto will join Marinelli and Kemerer in the consolation semifinals. DeSanto, seeded No. 5 at 133, surrendered a takedown to top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young with nine seconds left in the match to drop a 3-1 decision.

The Hawkeyes enter Saturday in fourth place with 62.0 team points. Penn State leads the team race with 108.0 points. Michigan (84.5) and Arizona State (63.5) round out the top four.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Championships continue Saturday at 10 a.m. (CT). ESPNU and WatchESPN are providing television and online coverage of the medal rounds. The finals begin Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

NOTABLES

Warner is a four-time All-American. He placed seventh in 2019, was a first-team All-American in 2020, and placed fourth in 2021.

Since 1999, when the NCAA implemented the weight classes used today, Iowa has never won a title at 197 pounds.

Iowa has had an NCAA finalist every years since 1990, a streak of 32 consecutive tournaments.

Michael Kemerer became the first five-time All-American in school history.

Alex Marinelli became the 25th four-time All-American in school history.

IOWA’S SEMIFINAL RESULTS

133 - #1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) dec. #5 Austin DeSanto (Iowa), 3-1

197 - #6 Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. #2 Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming), 6-4

IOWA’S ROUND OF 12 RESULTS

149 - #6 Jonathan Millner (App State) dec. #8 Max Murin (Iowa), 8-1

165 - #3 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. #8 Phillip Conigliaro (Harvard), 6-2

174 - #5 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. #8 Michael O’Malley (Drexel), 5-2

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. #16 Zach Elam (Missouri), 4-0

IOWA’S CONSOLATION QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

165 - #3 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. #7 Carson Kharchla (Ohio State), 4-2

174 - #5 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. #9 Mike Labriola (Nebraska), 3-1

285 - #7 Mason Parris (Michigan) dec. #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa), 11-5

IOWA’S NCAA FINALS MATCHUPS

197 - #6 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #1 Max Dean (Penn State)

CONSOLATION SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

133 - #5 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. #7 Lucas Byrd (Illinois)

165 - #3 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. #1 Evan Wick (Cal-Poly)

174 - #5 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. #3 Logan Massa (Michigan)

SEVENTH-PLACE MATCHUPS

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. #12 Christian Lance (Nebraska)

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Penn State 108.0

2. Michigan 84.5

3. Arizona State 63.5

4. IOWA 62.0

5. Nebraska 54.0

6. Northwestern 49.0

7. Virginia Tech 48.0

8. Cornell 45.0

9. Ohio State 42.0

10. Missouri 42.0