Lee Wins Hodge Trophy

Iowa junior Spencer Lee won the WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy on Monday, given to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler.

Lee, undefeated this season at 125 pounds, received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes.

Lee went undefeated this season and would have been the top seed at the NCAA championships earlier this month before they were canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Winning the Hodge Trophy and being recognized by fans, past winners, and members of the media is certainly an honor,” Lee said in a statement. “The criteria behind the trophy is in line with the values of the Iowa Wrestling program, and I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for their endless support. I also want to congratulate the other finalists. No one got the end they wanted, but this is still a season we should all be proud of.”

Lee outscored his opponents, 234-18, this season. He scored bonus points in 17 of 18 wins, recorded four first-period falls and nine technical falls, and averaged five team points per match.

Lee, who was going for his third national title, was 18-0 overall, won his first Big Ten title, and was named the conference's wrestler of the year.

Only four of Lee's 18 matches went the entire seven minutes. All five of his January matches were by technical fall, and he outscored those five opponents, 84-1.

“This is a unique Hodge Trophy because of the lopsided point differential. When you talk about 234 points to 18, that has got to be unprecedented,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “When you look at a guy who can dominate by taking you down and letting you up and taking you down; that is one thing. But to get on top of a guy and score 17 straight points in 2 1/2 minutes, that is a whole different animal and tell-tale of dominance. Give Spencer Lee full credit.”

Lee is the third Hawkeye in program history to win the award since its inception in 1995. Mark Ironside was honored in 1998, and Brent Metcalf earned the award in 2008.