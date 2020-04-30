Lee Shares Sullivan Award

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee didn't get a chance at his third NCAA national title, or a chance to qualify for the Olympics.

But he has taken some of the nation's top awards.

Lee shared the AAU Sullivan Award on Wednesday night, given to the top amateur athlete in the nation.

Lee was a co-winner along with Oregon women's basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

"I'm kind of shocked. I thought I was like, no chance, these are some incredible athletes," Lee said at Wednesday's awards show, which was broadcast online. "Just being among these athletes is kind of an honor. I thought I was just here for the ride, really."

Lee is only the fifth wrestler to win the award, joining Bruce Baumgartner, Rulon Gardner, John Smith, and Kyle Snyder.

"To be just a part of this group is incredible," Lee said. "I was just honored to be even a finalist. To win, I did not expect that. I'm honored. I'm humbled."

Lee was going for his third national championship at 125 pounds. He was the top seed in the weight class heading into the NCAA Championships, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also missed out on the U.S. Olympic Trials, which were postponed until next year.

But Lee has had a big offseason. He was named the winner of the Hodge Trophy, given to the nation's top college wrestler. He was also an NWCA All-American and was the Big Ten's wrestler of the year.

Lee went 18-0 this season, outscoring his opponents 234-18. He had nine technical falls, the most in program history since 2000, with four coming in the first period of his matches. Lee also had four pins.

Lee was the NCAA's most dominant wrestler, averaging five team points per dual to lead the nation.

Lee and Ionescu were selected among 10 finalists, including Evita Griskenas (USA rhythmic gymnastics), Grant Holloway (Florida track & field), Markus Howard (Marquette men's basketball), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson football), Dana Rettke (Wisconsin volleyball), Kyla Ross (UCLA gymnastics), Megan Taylor (Maryland lacrosse), and Abby Weitzeil (Cal swimming & diving).

The Sullivan Awards are held annually at the New York Athletic Club, but this is the first year they were held virtually. All of this year’s finalists will be invited to visit the NYAC in 2021. Lee and Ionescu are both invited to celebrate their awards with the AAU at Walt Disney World once it reopens.