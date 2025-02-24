'Right Here, Right Now': Kyle Parco Reflects On His College Wrestling Career
On May 21, 2024, now senior Kyle Parco announced that he would be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program for the 2024-25 season in his last year of eligibility. The 149-pound wrestler began his career at Fresno State before transferring to Arizona State during the 2021-22 season.
Parco is a four-time NCAA All-American and won the Pac-12 Championship at 149 pounds three times. Last season he placed fifth at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Parco’s wrestling career began in his childhood when his father introduced him to taekwondo and jiujitsu. Parco's father, Randy Parco, put him in these sports because he did not have the height or weight to succeed in basketball or football. After participating in those sports, he switched to wrestling, a sport his father was passionate about, and it quickly became something Kyle was good at.
How did your dad motivate you throughout your career?
KP: “It was a lot of hard work from him. Growing up a lot of kids in sports are pushed by their parents and my dad pushed me a lot. He was always adamant about me trying my best and being the best version of myself. It wasn't about winning as much as it was about going out there and trying hard.
As long as I was putting [forth] a good effort and showing up, that was all he was really [asking of me.] I think that was a key to my success. He was meaner when he had to be, and he was nicer when he needed to be, so it was a good mix.”
After a childhood coach discussed the opportunity with him, Parco decided to pursue collegiate wrestling as he continued improving on the mat in high school. He had not previously realized that this was an option. The coach explained that he could compete in even larger matches than the ones he was currently competing in, and Parco became excited about the possibility of competing at the college level.
KP: “I didn’t know there was a state championship, how college worked, about college wrestling, or competing for national and world championship titles. I was not aware of all the opportunities in wrestling until maybe my sophomore or junior year in high school. That is when I started locking in on the possibility of wrestling in college. I knew wrestling was something I wanted to do in college and [working hard] would get me there.”
What has kept you motivated on and off the mat?
KP: ”I get to wrestle and no one's making me do it. When I'm [on the mat] and miles from home or I'm just in a really big environment, I think about the fact that I don't need to be anywhere else right now. I'm supposed to be right here right now so that helps me with my anxiety a little bit and those nerves going out there. It helped me compete freely and win those big matches.”
Since transferring to Iowa, Parco has been a huge addition to the team at 149 pounds and is currently ranked third in the country in the weight class. He has grown under Head Coach Tom Brands and transitioned smoothly into the new environment.
KP: ”It's been a really cool experience. Very few people have the opportunity to [transfer] and finish at such a highly accredited wrestling program [their last year.] Tom and Terry [Brands] and the rest of the coaches are top-notch. It's a different culture out here than Fresno State and Arizona State.
The culture here in Iowa is hard to describe in words. You have to see Tom and Terry as coaches. [Terry] crawls around the mat. It’s something you really just have to experience for yourself! It’s also been a learning experience, [discovering] a lot about myself, fitting in with a new environment and learning to work with new coaches. I like to think I'm a chameleon. I feel like you could take me, drop me anywhere and I'll blend in wherever you put me. I was fortunate enough to fit into a really good program here, so I'm thankful for that.”
What has motivated you this season to continue getting better and adapting to the program?
KP: “Every year my motivation is to win an NCAA title at 149 pounds. That has been a goal of mine since I have been in college. I have been close many times and sometimes pretty far, so using this last year is my last chance to attain that goal. I want to do everything I can so that I have no regrets at the end of the year.
If I do everything possible and that's not my day, I'll [still] be happy. I want to make sure I get better every day by doing my best for my teammates, coaches and God. A lot of things motivate me, but I think the national championship is enough.”
How has wrestling shaped you as a person?
KP: “Being a veteran in college wrestling has taught me so many things. Now and then I think I’ve got everything figured out and that I'm a vet so I'm pretty experienced, but every year I'm learning something new. [There is always] something new being learned and new challenges. I'm never done learning from anything.
[I have learned how to be] tough, get through hard situations, [learn] time management [skills] and mature as an individual. College wrestling is hard and so many people will tell you that wrestling is the hardest thing they’ve ever done. I love wrestling and they're not wrong. I thank God for everything that I've been given, but I'm thankful that wrestling has given me everything as well. I met my girlfriend through wrestling. I got my education through wrestling. I've met so many of my friends and my family through wrestling. It's given me so many opportunities. I can't thank whoever created wrestling enough. It’s been a great experience for me.”
What would you tell younger wrestlers that want to be in your position one day?
KP: “You're capable of doing more than you think. I would have never imagined when I was in middle school that I'd be wrestling at the University of Iowa and competing for a national title in front of thousands of people. It's important for young kids and young wrestlers to know growing up that their ceiling is not as low as they think. They're capable of a lot more. The only thing limiting you is yourself. As long as they know that, they can go very far.”
Where do you see yourself going once you’re done with college wrestling?
KP: “I can't believe [it's] coming to the end here. My mind is set on wrestling as long as I can. If that means going into next year and wrestling with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, then that's where it's going to take me. As long as my body holds up then I'm going to use my ability to wrestle and keep going for greatness. I think that'll be the goal.
Eventually, I'll go into law enforcement after wrestling is done somewhere on the West Coast or in Arizona. I’m keeping my options open, but just taking whatever comes to me."
Do you have any final remarks?
KP: “I'm thankful for everyone who's been in my career from the guys at Fresno State, everyone at Arizona State and the coaches who contributed to me being a better wrestler. Finally, [I want to thank] everyone here at Iowa for accepting me into their team and giving me an opportunity. So it's been great. [I also want to thank] my family, friends, dad, mom, girlfriend and everyone who has been supportive of me. I couldn't have done it without them.
I'm very lucky. I'm so happy that I got to wrestle at such a high level and do interviews. 10 year old me would have never thought that I would have done this stuff, so I’m super happy and psyched. I'm glad to be a Hawkeye too.”