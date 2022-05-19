Skip to main content
Tony Cassioppi, Pat Lugo Wrestling in World Team Trials

Event Happening During Upcoming Weekend in Coralville

Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi (right) sizes up Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet on Jan. 28, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa junior Tony Cassioppi and Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Pat Lugo will compete at the 2022 World Team Trials Challenge tournament on May 21-22 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Cassioppi is the No. 3 seed at 125 kg (behind Hayden Zillmer and Nick Gwiazdowski), while Lugo is the No. 9 seed at 65 kg.

The HWC will also be represented in the women’s freestyle bracket by Rachel Watters (No. 7 seed at 65 kg), Victoria Francis (No. 4 seed at 76 kg) and Jordan Nelson (No. 6 seed at 76 kg). Two incoming Iowa women’s wrestlers – Nanea Estrella and Nyla Valencia – will compete also will compete in the event. 

Action begins at 10 a.m. (CT) and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The World Team Trials Challenge tournament features top Olympic hopefuls in three Olympic disciplines – men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman. Winners and some of the runners-up will advance to Final X Stillwater on June 3 or Final X New York on June 8.

Final X is the last step in the Senior World Team Trials process, which will determine the 2022 U.S. Senior World Team that will compete in Belgrade, Serbia, from Sept. 12-18.

Two Final X participants will be determined in the semifinals on Sunday morning for men’s 125 kg and women’s 76 kg. One Final X participant will be determined Sunday night for men’s 65 kg and women’s 76 kg with a best two-of-three championship series.

Estrella, who competes for Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, is the top seed at 59 kg, while Valencia, also of the TMWC, is the No. 4 seed at 50 kg.

Two Final X participants will be determined in the semifinals on Sunday morning for women’s 59kg. One Final X participant will be determined Sunday night for 50 kg with a best two-of-three championship series.

