HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Penn State

Iowa 285-pounder Tony Cassioppi could be one of the keys to Friday's dual against Penn State. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Friday's wrestling dual between Iowa and Penn State.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:05 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access (online)

Records — Iowa 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten), Penn State 7-1 (4-0)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Penn State is No. 2 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads 27-10-2.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 10-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 12-1). 141 — Carter Happel (Jr., 6-4). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 13-1). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 11-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 14-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 8-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 19-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 10-3). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 13-0).

Penn State lineup

125 — Brandon Meredith (Fr., 11-8). 133 — Roman Bravo-Young (Soph., 12-0). 141 — Nick Lee (Jr., 12-0). 149 — Jacob Verkleeren (Soph., 12-3) or Luke Gardner (Jr., 6-1. 157 — Brady Berge (Soph., 1-0) or Bo Pipher (Jr., 8-9). 165 — Vincenzo Joseph (Sr., 7-0). 174 — Mike Hall (Sr., 15-0). 184 — Aaron Brooks (Fr., 7-1). 197 — Shakur Rasheed (Sr., 2-2). 285 — Seth Nevills (Fr., 10-0).

Matches to watch

It's going to start early, at 133. DeSanto, ranked second nationally, will take on Bravo-Young, ranked third.

And that's before the 165/174 battles. Joseph and Hall are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes, while Marinelli and Kemerer are at No. 2. Combined, the four wrestlers are 44-0 this season.

Marinelli is 2-0 against Joseph in his career — Joseph was ranked No. 1 in both meetings.

Kemerer and Hall are facing off for the first time. Kemerer is 25-6 all-time against ranked opponents.

Matches at 184, 197 and 285 are all battles of ranked opponents.

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Maryland

Hawkeyes go on the road to face the Terrapins.

John Bohnenkamp

Wisconsin's Davison Suspended For Incident In Loss To Hawkeyes

Guard was called for flagrant foul late in Monday's 68-62 defeat.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Instant Reaction: A Night Of Frustration For Hawkeyes

Garza's foul trouble led to Iowa's struggles in loss at Maryland.

John Bohnenkamp

First-Place Hawkeyes Win On The Road

Iowa rolls at Penn State.

John Bohnenkamp

It's Here: Hawkeyes Ready For Night Against Nittany Lions

No. 1 Iowa faces No. 2 Penn State at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

John Bohnenkamp

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Penn State

Hawkeyes take Big Ten lead to Happy Valley.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Notebook: Hawkeyes Are Starting To Become A Hot Ticket

Games against Illinois and Nebraska are sellouts.

John Bohnenkamp

Wrestling Notebook: New Training Facility For Hawkeyes Planned

Building would be built at the south end of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Video: Brands On New Facility, And Friday's Dual With Penn State

Hawkeyes will be getting new facility south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Maryland

No. 18 Hawkeyes go on the road to face No. 15 Maryland.

John Bohnenkamp