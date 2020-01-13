Hawkeyes Sweep Weekend In Indiana

Top-ranked Iowa had two Big Ten duals in the state of Indiana, and didn't lose a match.

The Hawkeyes had a 41-0 win over 18th-ranked Purdue on Sunday, two days after posting the same score against Indiana.

Iowa had two falls, two technical falls, and a major decision against the Boilermakers.

“I like bonus points. It makes it uneven and puts pressure on those guys,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “It doesn’t have to be tight. Send messages to the rest of country. I like pins. I like bonus points.”

Spencer Lee (125) and Austin DeSanto (133) opened the dual with technical falls, outscoring their opponents 34-1.

Alex Marinelli (165) and Tony Cassioppi (285) each had pins for the Hawkeyes. Marinelli has pinned seven of his last nine opponents.

125 — #1 Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall #5 Devin Schroder (P), 17-0; 5-0

133 — #2 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Travis Ford-Melton (P), 17-1; 10-0

141 — #7 Max Murin (IA) dec. Parker Filius (P), 6-1; 13-0

149 — #1 Pat Lugo (IA) major dec. Nate Limmex (P), 8-0; 17-0

157 — #6 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. #8 Kendall Coleman (P), 4-3; 20-0

165 — #2 Alex Marinelli (IA) pinned Tanner Webster (P), 1:51; 26-0

174 — #3 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #4 Dylan Lydy (P), 8-4; 29-0

184 — Abe Assad (IA) dec. Max Lyon (P), 5-2; 32-0

197 — #5 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #2 Christian Brunner (P), 8-2; 35-0

285 — #4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned Thomas Penola (P), 2:00; 41-0