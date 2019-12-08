Hawkeye
Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Princeton

(Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Sunday's wrestling dual between Iowa and Princeton.

Dual facts

Time and place — 1 p.m. (CST), Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, N.J.

TV — NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN+ (streaming)

Radio — KXIC (800-AM)

Records — Iowa 3-0, Princeton 1-0

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Princeton is No. 12 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 2-0.

Iowa lineup

125 — Aaron Cashman (R-Fr., 3-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 3-0). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 2-0) or Carter Happel (Jr., 0-1). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 3-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 2-1). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 3-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 3-0). 184 — Cash Wilcke (Sr., 4-1) or Nelson Brands (R-Fr., 2-0). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 3-0). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (R-Fr., 3-0).

Princeton lineup

125 — Patrick Glory (Soph., 5-0). 133 — Sean Pierson (Fr., 2-3). 141 — Marshall Keller (Soph., 5-2). 149 — Mike D'Angelo (Sr., 4-0). 157 — Quincy Monday (Soph., 5-1). 165 — Grant Cuomo (Soph, 6-1). 174 — Kevin Parker (Sr., 0-1). 184 — Travis Stefanik (Soph., 0-1). 197 — Patrick Brucki (Jr., 2-0). 285 — Aiden Conner (Fr., 0-3).

Fast facts

• The Hawkeyes have one wrestler in each class ranked in the top 10 in the Intermat rankings.

• Spencer Lee (125) and Austin DeSanto (133) are No. 1 in their respective classes. The last time Iowa had wrestlers ranked No. 1 in those classes at the same time was Jan. 10, 2017.

• Iowa defeated Princeton, 31-10, in last season's dual in Iowa City.

Matches to watch

Cashman gets his first appearance in a dual meet, and he'll face Glory, the No. 4-ranked wrestler in the weight class.

The best match may be at 197, where No. 2-ranked Brucki faces No. 3-ranked Warner.

Young is ranked No. 4 at 157, while Monday is No. 9.

Comments

Wrestling

