Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Indiana

Spencer Lee (right) is back in the Iowa lineup for Friday's dual at Indiana. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Friday's dual between Iowa and Indiana.

Dual facts

Time and place — 6 p.m. (CST), Wilkinson Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV — BTN-Plus and FloWrestling.com (online only)

Radio — KXIC (800-AM, Iowa City) and Hawkeye All-Access (online)

Records — Iowa 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten), Indiana 0-1 (0-0)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (6-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (8-1). 141 — Max Murin (8-0). 149 — Pat Lugo (10-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (7-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (10-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (4-0). 184 — Abe Assad (15-3), Nelson Brands (3-2) or Cash Wilcke (11-2). 197 — Jacob Warner (8-2). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (9-0).

Indiana lineup

125 — Liam Cronin (6-8). 133 — Jonathan Moran (5-12) or Cayden Rooks (15-6). 141 — Eddie Bolivar (4-4). 149 — Graham Rooks (6-3). 157 — Fernando Silva (7-9) or Joey Sanchez (5-10). 165 — Davey Tunon (5-10) or Dillon Hoey (4-6). 174 — Jacob Covaciu (12-5). 184 — Jake Hinz (5-7). 197 — Nick William (15-8) or Spencer Irick (5-9). 285 — Rudy Streck (3-12) or Jake Kleimola (9-9).

What to watch

The Hawkeyes are back into dual meets within the Big Ten after the impressive showing at the Midlands Championships.

Lee is back in the lineup, but this shouldn't be much of a challenge for the top-ranked Hawkeyes other than getting to compete in a road environment.

