Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Iowa State

Breaking down Sunday's dual meet between Iowa and Iowa State.

Dual facts

Time and place — 2 p.m., Hilton Coliseum, Ames

TV — Cyclones.tv

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access

Records — Iowa 1-0, Iowa State 1-0

Rankings — Iowa is No. 2 and Iowa State is No. 11 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll

Series — Iowa leads, 65-16-2. The Hawkeyes have won 15 consecutive, 30 of the last 31, and 54 of the last 58 meetings.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (1-0) or Aaron Cashman (3-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (1-0), Paul Glynn (1-0) or Gavin Teasdale (3-1). 141 — Max Murin (1-0) or Carter Happel (0-0). 149 — Pat Lugo (1-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (1-0). 165 — Alex Marinelli (1-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (1-0). 184 — Cash Wilcke (4-0) or Nelson Brands (1-0). 197 — Jacob Warner (1-0). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (1-0).

Iowa State lineup

125 — Alex Mackall (4-0). 133 — Todd Small (3-1) or Ramazan Attasauov (9-3). 141 — Ian Parker (1-0) or Austin Gomez (0-0). 149 — Jarrett Degen (4-1). 157 — David Carr (1-0). 165 — Chase Straw (3-1). 174 — Marcus Coleman (2-1). 184 — Sam Colbray (3-1). 197 — Joel Shapiro (3-2) or Francis Duggan (3-4). 285 — Gannon Gremmel (2-1).

Top matches

Watch the middle weights. Lugo (No. 5 nationally in the Intermat rankings and No. 3 in TrackWrestling) and Degen (4/6) will face off at 149. Young (2/2) and Carr (11/6) will be in the next match at 157. Colbray (7/8) could get Wilcke (9/9) at 184.