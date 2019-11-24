The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Iowa State

AMES — Good afternoon from Hilton Coliseum. Iowa and Iowa State wrestle at 2 p.m.

Dual facts

Time and place — 2 p.m., Hilton Coliseum, Ames

TV — Cyclones.tv

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access

Records — Iowa 1-0, Iowa State 1-0

Rankings — Iowa is No. 2 and Iowa State is No. 11 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll

Series — Iowa leads, 65-16-2. The Hawkeyes have won 15 consecutive, 30 of the last 31, and 54 of the last 58 meetings.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (1-0) or Aaron Cashman (3-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (1-0), Paul Glynn (1-0) or Gavin Teasdale (3-1). 141 — Max Murin (1-0) or Carter Happel (0-0). 149 — Pat Lugo (1-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (1-0). 165 — Alex Marinelli (1-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (1-0). 184 — Cash Wilcke (4-0) or Nelson Brands (1-0). 197 — Jacob Warner (1-0). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (1-0).

Iowa State lineup

125 — Alex Mackall (4-0). 133 — Todd Small (3-1) or Ramazan Attasauov (9-3). 141 — Ian Parker (1-0) or Austin Gomez (0-0). 149 — Jarrett Degen (4-1). 157 — David Carr (1-0). 165 — Chase Straw (3-1). 174 — Marcus Coleman (2-1). 184 — Sam Colbray (3-1). 197 — Joel Shapiro (3-2) or Francis Duggan (3-4). 285 — Gannon Gremmel (2-1).

Lee vs. Mackall

Lee had a takedown and a four-point near-fall in the first 30 seconds. He added a second four-point near-fall, but Mackall quickly came back with a reversal. Lee added an escape, another takedown, and another four-point near-fall to finish the match with a technical fall. Iowa 5, ISU 0.

DeSanto vs. Small

DeSanto opened with a takedown, then added a four-point near-fall. Small countered with an escape. DeSanto was originally given a takedown at the end of the first period, but the call was reversed.

DeSanto opened the second period with an escape and a takedown. Small came back with an escape. DeSanto had a second takedown with 15 seconds left in the period for an 11-2 lead.

Small started the third period with an escape. DeSanto had a takedown, with Small then getting an escape point. DeSanto added another takedown, then got one point for riding time and a 16-4 win. Iowa 9, ISU 0.

Happel vs. Parker

Neither wrestler scored in the first period. Parker scored first in the second period with an escape. Happel came back with a takedown with :25 left, then Parker got an escape near the end of the period.

Happel had an escape to start the third period. Parker scored a takedown with 50 seconds left, then Happel got the escape to send the match to overtime.

Parker then got a takedown with 14 seconds left in overtime for the win. Iowa 9, ISU 3.

Lugo vs. Degen

Lugo had a takedown 40 seconds into the match, then Degen got the escape. Degen scored an escape to open the second period to tie the match at 2.

A replay review led to a locked-hands call that gave a point for Lugo with 1:02 left in the third. Lugo got an escape after the review. Lugo wins, 4-3, in a finish that included a second replay review at the end. Iowa 12, ISU 3.

Young vs. Carr

No score after the first period. Carr had an escape to start the second period. He had three chances at a takedown, but Young rolled out each time.

Young had an escape 30 seconds into the third period. Carr got a stalling point on Young, then a takedown and a two-point near-fall for a 6-1 win. Iowa 12, ISU 6.

Marinelli vs. Straw

Straw opened with a takedown at 1:39 of the first period. Marinelli came back with an escape and a takedown. Straw answered with a escape with :25 left for a 3-3 tie at the end of the period.

Marinelli opened the second period with an escape, then got a takedown with :50 to go. Straw got an escape 20 seconds later, and Marinelli led 6-4 at the end of the second.

Straw had an escape to start the third period. Marinelli answered with a takedown. Straw added another escape point. Marinelli had a takedown with :40 to go, added a second one 20 seconds later, then added riding time for a 13-7 win. Iowa 15, ISU 6.

Kemerer vs. Coleman

Kemerer had two takedowns in the first two minutes for a 4-1 lead. He led 6-2 after the first period with a 2:09 edge in riding time.

Kemerer added a second-period takedown for an 8-4 lead, and finished off a 14-5 win. Iowa 19, ISU 6.

Brands vs. Colbray

Neither scored in the first period. Cordray had an escape 12 seconds into the second period for a 1-0 lead.

Brands had a nifty spin-out with a minute to go in the third period for the escape.

Neither scored in the first overtime. Cordray had an escape to start the second overtime, Brands got a takedown with five seconds left, then Cordray got an escape right before the horn. Brands ended the match a 4-3 winner, then he raced out of the arena. Iowa 22, ISU 6.

Warner vs. Shapiro

Warner scored an early takedown and led 2-0 after the first period. He pushed the lead to 8-1 in the second and had a 3:10 edge in riding time.

Warner finished with an 11-2 victory. Iowa 26, ISU 6.

Cassioppi vs. Gremmel

Cassioppi had a takedown with 13 seconds left in the first period. Neither wrestler scored in the second period. Cassioppi had an escape 40 seconds into the third period, and a takedown with 10 seconds left, finishing with a 6-0 win. Iowa 29, ISU 6.