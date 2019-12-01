The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Good evening from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It's the live thread from No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 6 Wisconsin.

Dual facts

Time and place — 7:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM)

Records — Iowa 2-0, Wisconsin 6-0.

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Wisconsin is No. 6 in the NWCA Coaches Poll.

Series — Iowa leads 78-8-3.

Fast facts

• Iowa coach Tom Brands is going for his 100th Big Ten win.

• The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 1 in the NWCA coaches poll for the first time since Feb. 17, 2015.

• Iowa has won 21 consecutive Big Ten openers.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 2-0) or Aaron Cashman (R-Fr., 3-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 2-0). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 1-0) or Carter Happel (Jr., 0-1). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 2-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 1-1). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 2-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 2-0). 184 — Cash Wilcke (Sr., 4-0). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 2-0). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (R-Fr., 2-0).

Wisconsin lineup

125 — Michael Cullen (Sr., 4-2) or Eric Barnett (Fr., 3-1). 133 — Seth Gross (Sr., 6-0). 141 — Tristan Moran (Sr., 6-0). 149 — Cole Martin (Sr., 5-1). 157 — Garrett Model (2-4, Soph.). 165 — Evan Wick (Jr., 6-0). 174 — Jared Krattinger (R-Fr., 1-2) or Tyler Dow (R-Fr., 3-2). 184 — Johnny Sebastian (Sr., 2-1). 197 — Peter Christensen (Fr., 3-0) or Taylor Watkins (Sr., 0-5). 285 — Trent Hilger (Soph., 6-0).