Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

Breaking down Sunday's dual between Iowa and Purdue.

Dual facts

Time and place — 3 p.m. (CST), Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV — BTN-Plus and FloWrestling.com (online only)

Radio — KXIC (800-AM, Iowa City) and Hawkeye All-Access (online)

Records — Iowa 5-0 (1-0 Big Ten), Purdue 8-1 (1-0)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Purdue is No. 18 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (7-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (9-1). 141 — Max Murin (9-0). 149 — Pat Lugo (11-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (8-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (11-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (5-0). 184 — Abe Assad (16-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (9-2). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (10-0).

Purdue lineup

125 — Devin Schroder (17-2). 133 — Travis Ford-Melton (11-5). 141 — Parker Filius (12-3). 149 — Nate Limmex (7-5) or Griffin Parriott (13-4). 157 — Kendall Coleman (21-4). 165 — Tanner Webster (2-4). 174 — Dylan Lydy (20-0). 184 — Max Lyon (12-7) or Jared Florell (3-2). 197 — Christian Brunner (20-2). 285 — Thomas Penola (14-8) or David Eli (5-7).

What to watch

The Hawkeyes didn't have any problems at Indiana on Friday, sweeping the Hoosiers, 41-0.

This is going to be more competitive.

Lee, the top-ranked wrestler at 125, will face No. 5 Schroder. Young, ranked No. 4, will face No. 6 Coleman. Kemerer, No. 2 nationally, will take on fourth-ranked Lydy. Warner, at No. 6, will face second-ranked Brunner.

Assad had the redshirt taken off on Friday night, adding to the depth at 184.

After this, the Hawkeyes get No. 2 Nebraska, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 3 Penn State at home in a span of 13 days.