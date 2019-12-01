Hawkeye
Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Iowa's Alex Marinelli (right), ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds, will face No. 3 Evan Wick in Sunday's dual against Wisconsin. (Mike Carter/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Sunday's wrestling dual between Iowa and Wisconsin.

Dual facts

Time and place — 7:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM)

Records — Iowa 2-0, Wisconsin 6-0.

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Wisconsin is No. 6 in the NWCA Coaches Poll.

Series — Iowa leads 78-8-3.

Fast facts

• Iowa coach Tom Brands is going for his 100th Big Ten win.

• The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 1 in the NWCA coaches poll for the first time since Feb. 17, 2015.

• Iowa has won 21 consecutive Big Ten openers.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 2-0) or Aaron Cashman (R-Fr., 3-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 2-0). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 1-0) or Carter Happel (Jr., 0-1). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 2-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 1-1). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 2-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 2-0). 184 — Cash Wilcke (Sr., 4-0) or Nelson Brands (R-Fr., 2-0). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 2-0). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (R-Fr., 2-0).

Wisconsin lineup

125 — Michael Cullen (Sr., 4-2) or Eric Barnett (Fr., 3-1). 133 — Seth Gross (Sr., 6-0). 141 — Tristan Moran (Sr., 6-0). 149 — Cole Martin (Sr., 5-1). 157 — Garrett Model (2-4, Soph.). 165 — Evan Wick (Jr., 6-0). 174 — Jared Krattinger (R-Fr., 1-2) or Tyler Dow (R-Fr., 3-2). 184 — Johnny Sebastian (Sr., 2-1). 197 — Peter Christensen (Fr., 3-0) or Taylor Watkins (Sr., 0-5). 285 — Trent Hilger (Soph., 6-0).

Matches to watch

The best battle is at 133, where Gross is top-ranked nationally while DeSanto is No. 2. Both are undefeated this season.

The Marinelli-Wick matchup at 165 features two two-time All-Americans. Marinelli is ranked No. 2 nationally, while Wick is No. 3. Marinelli is 3-1 all-time against Wick, with all three wins coming last season.

Cassioppi, ranked 12th at 285, has been solid in his first two matches of the season. He'll face Hilger, ranked No. 2 nationally.

The Hawkeyes have a chance to get points in the middle weights — Lugo, Young, Marinelli and Kemerer are ranked in the top five nationally, while Wick is the only ranked Badger in that stretch.

