HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Marinelli Honored By Big Ten

Iowa's Alex Marinelli was named the Big Ten's co-wrestler of the week. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa junior Alex Marinelli was named Big Ten co-wrestler of the week on Friday.

Marinelli won the 165-pound Midlands championship on Dec. 30. He had four falls and three wins over ranked opponents. He was named the tournament's Champion of Champions, and earned tournament awards for most falls (4) and highest point scorer (29).

Marinelli shared the Big Ten honor with Wisconsin’s Seth Gross.

It  is the fourth of Marinelli’s career, and the second for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto earned the award Dec. 3.

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

McCaffery Embraces Being A 'Philly Guy'

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa coach will take team to the Palestra for Saturday's game against Penn State.

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Penn State

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes face Nittany Lions at the Palestra

Video: Connor McCaffery On Iowa's Offense

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes have limited their turnovers for most of this season.

Video: McCaffery On Penn State

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa faces Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Toussaint Has Learned Plenty In Early Games

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa freshman guard has seen the good and the bad in just 13 games.

Iowa Clicks In Record-Setting Win Over Illinois

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes set program record for points in 108-72 victory.

Video: Bluder On Tuesday's Win

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes set program record in 108-72 victory.

Video: Doyle On Career High

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior guard had 33 points in win over Illinois.

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Illinois

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes play host to Illini in Big Ten home opener.

Hawkeyes Crown Five On The Way To Midlands Title

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa sets points record.