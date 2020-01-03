Marinelli Honored By Big Ten

Iowa junior Alex Marinelli was named Big Ten co-wrestler of the week on Friday.

Marinelli won the 165-pound Midlands championship on Dec. 30. He had four falls and three wins over ranked opponents. He was named the tournament's Champion of Champions, and earned tournament awards for most falls (4) and highest point scorer (29).

Marinelli shared the Big Ten honor with Wisconsin’s Seth Gross.

It is the fourth of Marinelli’s career, and the second for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto earned the award Dec. 3.