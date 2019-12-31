HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Hawkeyes Crown Five On The Way To Midlands Title

Iowa 165-pounder Alex Marinelli won his third consecutive title at the Midlands Championships. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Top-ranked Iowa scored a tournament-record 196.5 points to win the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Monday.

It's the seventh consecutive team title for the Hawkeyes, and the 29th in the 57-year history of the event.

The previous points record was 189, set by Iowa in 2014.

Iowa had five champions — Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165) and Tony Cassioppi (285).

Marinelli won his third title in the tournament. He was named the Midlands Champion of Champions for the second time in his career and won awards for most falls (4) and highest tournament point total (29).

Murin won his first Midlands title in his second consecutive appearance in the finals.

Lugo won after finishing fourth in the last two tournaments.

Young won his first Midlands title following two fifth-place and a second-place finish in the last three years. He became the 10th Hawkeye to join the 20-in-4 club, which requires wrestlers to record at least 20 wins in their first four years of competition. Young was 5-0 in the tournament and has a career record of 21-5 in four Midlands appearances.

Marinelli became the 14th Hawkeye to win three or more Midlands titles. Marinelli, who has won 15 consecutive matches at the tournament, has a 20-2 record over the last four years, and also joined the 20-in-4 club.

Cassioppi finished seventh at 285 last season.

Austin DeSanto finished second at 133, losing to Wisconsin's Seth Gross, 6-5, in the final.

Iowa's Abe Assad, wrestling unattached, finished second at 184, losing to Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan, 4-0.

Cash Wilcke finished third at 184. Vince Turk (149) and Jacob Warner (197) finished fourth. Jeren Glosser (149) finished sixth.

Iowa 174-pounder Michael Kemerer was withheld from the tournament, and 125-pounder Spencer Lee withdrew from the tournament after the quarterfinals. Both withdrawals were listed as coach's decision.

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Monday Tipoff: Kriener Has A Perfect Day

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior makes all nine shots in Sunday's win.

Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes Move Into Coaches Poll

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa is at No. 25 in USA Today rankings, No. 23 in AP poll.

Video: Kriener On His Game

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior had 20 points in win.

Hawkeyes Keep The Focus, Rout Kennesaw State

John Bohnenkamp

Christmas break doesn't slow Iowa in 93-51 win.

The Monday Kickoff: The Best Stories Of 2019

John Bohnenkamp

A look back at Iowa's football season.

Video: Toussaint On His Play

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa guard had seven assists and two turnovers in Sunday's win.

Video: McCaffery On Toussaint, Kriener

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes dominated in win over Kennesaw State.

Video: McCaffery On Team's Focus

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa coach pleased with team's play after Christmas.

Holiday Bowl Notebook: Smith Comes Back To Help Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

Wide receiver has touchdown catch in first full game since ankle injury.

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Kennesaw State

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes face Owls in final nonconference test.