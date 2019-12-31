Hawkeyes Crown Five On The Way To Midlands Title

Top-ranked Iowa scored a tournament-record 196.5 points to win the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Monday.

It's the seventh consecutive team title for the Hawkeyes, and the 29th in the 57-year history of the event.

The previous points record was 189, set by Iowa in 2014.

Iowa had five champions — Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165) and Tony Cassioppi (285).

Marinelli won his third title in the tournament. He was named the Midlands Champion of Champions for the second time in his career and won awards for most falls (4) and highest tournament point total (29).

Murin won his first Midlands title in his second consecutive appearance in the finals.

Lugo won after finishing fourth in the last two tournaments.

Young won his first Midlands title following two fifth-place and a second-place finish in the last three years. He became the 10th Hawkeye to join the 20-in-4 club, which requires wrestlers to record at least 20 wins in their first four years of competition. Young was 5-0 in the tournament and has a career record of 21-5 in four Midlands appearances.

Marinelli became the 14th Hawkeye to win three or more Midlands titles. Marinelli, who has won 15 consecutive matches at the tournament, has a 20-2 record over the last four years, and also joined the 20-in-4 club.

Cassioppi finished seventh at 285 last season.

Austin DeSanto finished second at 133, losing to Wisconsin's Seth Gross, 6-5, in the final.

Iowa's Abe Assad, wrestling unattached, finished second at 184, losing to Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan, 4-0.

Cash Wilcke finished third at 184. Vince Turk (149) and Jacob Warner (197) finished fourth. Jeren Glosser (149) finished sixth.

Iowa 174-pounder Michael Kemerer was withheld from the tournament, and 125-pounder Spencer Lee withdrew from the tournament after the quarterfinals. Both withdrawals were listed as coach's decision.