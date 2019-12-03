Former Hawkeye Sorenson Diagnosed With Leukemia

Brandon Sorenson, a former four-time All-American wrestler at Iowa, has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Testing began last Friday, and Sorenson started treatment Tuesday, according to a release from Iowa. He is being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

“I am prepared to beat this disease, and there is no wait. The challenge is right in front of me and I am all-in. I know I am not alone in this fight. I have the very best doctors, resources, and family you could possibly hope for, and I know that we will beat this cancer together. There is no choice. We will move forward with success,” Sorensen said in the release.

“Brandon Sorensen is not fighting this alone," Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a statement. "I can guarantee everyone of that. We are with him lock-step, and by ‘we’ I mean this entire program, from his teammates and coaches to the alumni, fans, and administration. Brandon is as solid of a person as you will ever meet; personally, professionally, athletically, and socially. He has never backed away from an opponent and he will not back down from this."

Sorenson, a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and a four-time Iowa high school state champion, was an All-American for the Hawkeyes from 2015-18. He was a 2016 NCAA finalist and a two-time NWCA All-American.

Sorenson graduated in 2018 with 127 career wins and a degree in Sport & Recreation Promotion. He has been a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club since 2018.

A GoFundMe page is being created in Sorenson's name to provide financial support for his medical expenses.