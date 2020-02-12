Iowa Wrestling Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Three Iowa wrestling coaches, including head coach Tom Brands, have agreed to contract extensions, athletics director Gary Barta announced on Wednesday.

Brands, his brother Terry, and assistant Ryan Morningstar had their contracts extended through the 2026 season.

“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,” Barta said in a statement released by the university. “They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”

Tom Brands is in his 14th season as head coach. He has won three NCAA team titles, four Big Ten championships, and has a dual record of 229-23-1. Iowa has had 12 NCAA individual champions and earned 72 All-American honors since 2007.

Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa’s staff. He was an assistant coach from 1992-2000, and returned to the program in 2009. He has been associate head coach since 2011.

Morningstar has served been an assistant coach since 2012.

Iowa is 11-0 this season, ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten standings, and can clinch the regular-season title with a win in Saturday's home dual against Minnesota.

Iowa's lineup has seven wrestlers ranked in the top five nationally in their weight classes. Spencer Lee (125) and Michael Kemerer (174) are ranked No. 1.