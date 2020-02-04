HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Wrestling Notebook: Kemerer Receives Big Ten Weekly Honor

Iowa's Michael Kemerer was named the Big Ten's wrestler of the week on Tuesday. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior Michael Kemerer was named Big Ten wrestler of the week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Kemerer climbed to the top of the 174-pound national rankings following two wins over the weekend — an 11-6 decision against then-top-ranked Mark Hall of Penn State on Friday, and a 13-3 major decision against No. 23 Layne Malczewski of Michigan State on Sunday.

Kemerer’s win against Hall helped top-ranked Iowa defeat No. 2 Penn State, 19-17.

The Big Ten honor is the third of Kemerer’s career, and the third for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto earned the award Dec. 3 and Alex Marinelli was recognized Jan. 3.

High ratings

Iowa's dual with Penn State last Friday became the most-watched wrestling telecast in BTN history, as well as the day’s highest-rated college sporting event across all networks.

The dual averaged 342,955 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, which passed the Ohio State vs. Penn State meet in 2018 (309,265 viewers) by 11 percent.

Through 12 broadcasts, BTN’s average audience for wrestling telecasts this season is 116,043 viewers, an increase of 67 percent from the 2018-19 season.

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Men's Basketball Notebook: McCaffery Leads The Nation

Guard is No. 1 in assist-to-turnover ratio.

John Bohnenkamp

Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes' Schedule Is All About The Quad-1s

Iowa gets a chance to build some big numbers in the closing weeks of the season.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Hawkeyes Seem Suited For Big Ten's Crankiness

A physical, talented league is going to test everyone's temperament the rest of the way.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Hawkeyes Seeded 15th In First NCAA Reveal

Iowa would be a No. 4 seed in women's tournament.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta Quotebook: Eventually, He'll Have To Find A Successor For Ferentz

Iowa AD doesn't expect football coach to step down any time soon.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta: Big Ten Not At Disadvantage In Playoff Selection Process

Whether it's nine or eight conference games, it's all about winning.

John Bohnenkamp

Heavyweight Night: Hawkeyes Strike Late To Topple Penn State

No. 1 Iowa pulls out 19-17 win over No. 2 Nittany Lions.

John Bohnenkamp

by

pak

Video: Underwood On Toughness Of Game

Illini fade late in 72-65 loss to Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: McCaffery On Iowa's Toughness

Hawkeyes scrap to 72-65 win over Illinois.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: McCaffery On Defending Illinois, And Garza's Play

Iowa center gets 25 points in Sunday's win.

John Bohnenkamp