Austin Booker selected in 5th round of 2024 NFL Draft by Chicago Bears
Austin Booker's wait is finally over, as he was selected by the Chicago Bears during the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit with the 144th overall pick. The edge rusher was the second player for the Kansas Jayhawks selected in this draft, the first time that multiple players were selected in a single draft since 2015.
When the Kansas Jayhawks welcomed the Minnesota transfer to Lawrence prior to the 2023 football season, they were getting a player with lots of potential but only a very limited track record. But Lance Leipold and his staff were hopeful that Booker would be able to team up with the other transfers to replace the lost production from Lonnie Phelps.
Booker took the opportunity and made the most of it, breaking out in a big way. In his 12 games with the Jayhawks, he played 482 snaps, amassing 39 tackles, 14 assists and 34 stops. But where he really shone was in pass rushing situations, totaling 37 pressures, 26 QB hurries, 2 hits and 9 sacks.
He drew rave reviews during the draft prep process, with many scouts noting his explosion off the line and ability to avoid blocks. Most scouting services project him as a high-ceiling development prospect that can develop into a high-level starter.
Booker should get an immediate opportunity to contribute, as the Bears are in desperate need of a pass rusher and defensive lineman. They missed out on multiple opportunities to get one earlier in the draft, refusing to reach after multiple players were picked just before their slot.
This is the final pick of the draft for the Bears, barring a trade to get back into the later rounds, so unless a big name is brought in from free agency or an undrafted free agent makes a big impression, expect to see Booker on the field for the Bears this season in at least a limited role.