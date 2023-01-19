Kentucky Baseball Adding Power, Depth Via Big Transfer Portal Class

In less than one month, Kentucky baseball will hit the field on Feb. 17 at Latham Park in Elon, N.C., taking on the Elon Phoenix in a three-game series to begin the 2023 season.

The Wildcats are seeking their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017, coach Nick Mingione's first year at the helm of the program. It's been a bumpy road since then, as the Cats have routinely finished near the bottom of the jam-packed SEC, failing to record a winning record in conference play the last four complete seasons (2020 not included — COVID-19).

To try and remedy its woes, Kentucky has dipped — more-so sunk — its feet into the transfer portal waters, returning with 12 new Wildcats that are set to provide some added pop and depth for the roster:

1B Hunter Gilliam (Longwood)

SS Grant Smith (Incarnate Word)

SS Isiah Byars (North Florida)

INF Patrick Herrera (Northwestern)

C Chase Stanke (Minnesota)

OF Kendal Ewell (Eastern Kentucky)

OF Jackson Gray (Western Kentucky)

UTL Ryan Waldschmidt (Charleston Southern)

RHP Ryder Giles (East Carolina)

RHP Logan Martin (University of The South)

RHP Seth Chavez (East Tennessee State)

RHP Zach Hise (Missouri)

Four of the dozen — Waldschmidt, Ewell, Smith and Herrera — have been tabbed to D1Baseball's top-50 SEC transfers list:

At the top of the heap is Waldschmidt — ranked No. 9 — who heads to Lexington after a dominant freshman season at Charleston Southern. The Bradenton, Fla. native batted .310 with a team-best 1.044 OPS in 145 at-bats. He totaled five doubles, two triples, five home runs and 43 RBI while stealing 18 bases. The utility man drew more walks (36) than had strikeouts (26) as a freshman. He was named to the Big South All-Freshman team and was also the team MVP for the Buccaneers.

Ewell (No. 31) continues the EKU-Kentucky pipeline, joining lights-out, seventh-year reliever Darren Williams and former second baseman Daniel Harris IV. In three seasons in Richmond, Ewell batted .333 in 111 career games, 104 of which saw the Calumet City, Ill. native start. He acquired 21 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 85 RBI while also swiping 13 bags. He was a member of the All-ASUN First Team in 2022 after hitting .361 with 14 four-baggers and 51 RBI. He played left field for the Colonels a season ago.

After playing three seasons at Incarnate Word, Smith (No. 37) enters the fray as a senior shortstop with 116 starts under his belt. He hit .297, driving in 87 runs while slugging 16 home runs. He was named to the SLC All-Conference First Team in 2022. The 6-footer out of Albuquerque, N.M. turned 29 double plays in the infield for the Cardinals.

Rounding out the Cats on the list is Herrera (No. 47), who earned a Second Team All-Big 10 nod in his freshman season at Northwestern. He hit .336 while adding a .457 on-base percentage, compiling 38 knocks in 113 at-bats. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder hails from Mesa, Ariz.

BaseballAmerica touted the transfer class as the sixth-best in the nation. Kentucky is expected to have another uphill climb in conference play, as nine teams are in the Preseason Top 25, with seven debuting in the top 10:

1. LSU

2. Tennessee

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. Arkansas

10. Vanderbilt

20. Alabama

23. South Carolina

After taking on Elon, UK will return home for a 10-game home stand at Kentucky Proud Park, beginning Feb. 21 against Evansville.

Wildcats Today will have coverage of Kentucky baseball during the 2023 campaign.

