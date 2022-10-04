Skip to main content

Kentucky Baseball's 2023 SEC Schedule Announced

The Cats will open the SEC slate at Kentucky Proud Park against Mississippi State

The Southeastern Conference has re-released its official 2023 baseball schedule. 

The season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play, followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The first weekend of SEC series is March 17-19, and the regular season concludes May 18-20. The schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

2023's schedule replaces the previously announced schedule that was recalled due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 Conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's who the Wildcats will face on the diamond in conference play this upcoming season:

  • MARCH 17-19: Mississippi State
  • MARCH 24-26: @Alabama
  • MARCH 31-APRIL 2: Missouri
  • APRIL 7-9: @Georgia 
  • APRIL 14-16: @LSU
  • APRIL 21-23: Texas A&M
  • APRIL 28-30: @Vanderbilt 
  • MAY 5-7: South Carolina 
  • MAY 12-14: @Tennessee
  • MAY 18-20: Florida 

USATSI_18379302_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Kentucky Baseball's 2023 SEC Schedule Announced

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19018430_168390308_lowres
Football

Stoops Sees Positives in South Carolina Despite Mediocre Start

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17871052_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky MBB Releases 2022-23 Schedule

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19155761_168390308_lowres
Football

Stoops Thrilled by Kentucky's Fight; Looking to Avoid Yearly Losing Streak

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19064308_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of South Carolina

By Wildcats Today Staff
Stoops pre SCAR
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of South Carolina

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19136178_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Set For Night Kick at Kroger Field

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19156859_168390308_lowres
Football

Barion Brown Tabbed SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for Second Time

By Wildcats Today Staff