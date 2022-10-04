Kentucky Baseball's 2023 SEC Schedule Announced

The Southeastern Conference has re-released its official 2023 baseball schedule.

The season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play, followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The first weekend of SEC series is March 17-19, and the regular season concludes May 18-20. The schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

2023's schedule replaces the previously announced schedule that was recalled due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 Conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.

Here's who the Wildcats will face on the diamond in conference play this upcoming season: