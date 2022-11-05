Cats Claim Bowl Eligibility in Ugly 21-17 Win at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. —Kentucky knew it was in for a nasty, sluggish rock fight when it got on the bus to head for Faurot Field, and that's exactly what it got in an ugly, yet meaningful 21-17 victory over Missouri.

"You knew it was just a game that you're gonna have to go on the road and grit it out, win by any means necessary," head coach Mark Stoops said. "We had to make sure our energy level, our focus all week was right and come in here with a strong mindset and handle the adversity. There was plenty of it this game...very proud of our team."

It was an offensive struggle for both teams, though it appeared Kentucky was going to impose its will after scoring a touchdown on its first drive of the day. Quarterback Will Levis racked up 65 early passing yards, capping off an eight-play drive with the first of two TD passes to freshman wide receiver Dane Key.

"It was huge to start fast," Levis said after the win. "That was one of the bigger points of emphasis this week, starting fast and bringing our own energy."

Following the early score, however, it was radio silence for the remainder of the first half. The Wildcats' next six drives ended with no points, including two missed field goals from Matt Ruffolo, who's continued to have a poor 2022 campaign.

Levis would finish with 160 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Kentucky as a team managed just 242 yards of offense through four quarters.

Luckily, the defense stepped up, as it has nearly every game this season. Led by sophomore linebacker Trevin Wallace, who stepped in for the injured veteran DeAndre Square, UK held the Tigers to only a field goal through two quarters.

Wallace finished with a team-best nine tackles, eight of which were solo.

"Really pleased with how (Wallace) played," defensive coordinator Brad White said. "He was locked in all week in practice, he was excited for this opportunity, and obviously he took advantage of it.

It wasn't until late in the third quarter that Mizzou would finally find the end zone, as quarterback Brady Cook ran in his first of two scoring plays, keeping the ball on 4th and goal.

The Tigers would go on to take the lead in the fourth quarter, as Cook spun off a Wildcat defender, dashing in for a 20-yard score that, in most cases, would deflate an opponent.

"I was proud of our defense, I thought we played pretty solid defensively all day against a team that can definitely scheme some things up," Stoops said.

Levis and Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) managed to answer back in the following drive, needing just six plays to travel 58 yards. His second TD pass to Key would prove to be the game-winning play, as the Lexington native broke a pair of Mizzou (4-5, 2-4) tacklers en route to diving into the end zone.

Kentucky just avoided disaster in its next-to-last offensive drive. After failing to get to the line to gain with three Chris Rodriguez rushes, the ensuing play on fourth down was snapped over the head of punter Colin Goodfellow, who just barely had enough time to retrieve the ball and get a punt away, taking a gruesome hit in the process.

"Just a remarkable play by him," Stoops said of the punter.

Goodfellow would get carted off and was in serious pain, according to Stoops.

The Wildcats defense held strong to finish out the fourth quarter, denying late scoring attempts from the Tigers, edging out what was a forgettable game in The Show-Me State.

Kentucky earned its sixth win of the season, making it bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive year.

Lucky for the Cats, that bowl appearance will be the next time Stoops and his team has to travel for a football game not in Lexington. With three games left on the regular season docket, Kentucky will look to build a win streak, starting with the ever-struggling Vanderbilt Commodores.

Kickoff from Kroger Field between the SEC East foes is set for noon EST. The game will air on the SEC Network.

