Chris Doering Shares Lofty Expectations for Mark Stoops' Program in 2022

Expectations are already at an all-time high around Mark Stoops' program, and former Florida Gators qaurterback, and now SEC Network analyst, Chris Doering heaped some lofty expectations on the Cats' during his segment on SEC Network on Wednesday night.

Doering has the Cats's defeating Georgia and their only loss coming to Tennessee in Knoxville. If the Wildcats live up to this, then they will likely be headed towards Atlanta unless the Vols go 11-1 and hold the head-to-head victory.

"As I told the team, it is a good starting point," Stoops told reporters following Kentucky's first scrimmage of the preseason. "We have a lot of work to do. In the middle of camp, you would expect certain little injuries or positions to take a hit—nothing major—thank goodness. Everyone that is currently injured, we expect to get back. We did stay healthy in the scrimmage. Overall really good work today. Some things that really stood out to me, defensively, being very stout. I feel like we improved upfront and as a whole, in being stern, we improved. Better pass rush stood out. I have noticed that through camp and today in live I action, I feel like we grew in that area. Offensively, I see a lot of young, dynamic playmakers. I see some guys that are athletic and can stretch the field. We didn't get as many opportunities for those guys today as we'd like. That comes with protection, getting reps and taking our shots down the field. You saw signs of it, but we can continue to improve in that area. Overall, pleased, but still a lot of work to do."

The Wildcats are set to open the season on Saturday, September 3rd at 7 pm ET against Miami (OH) on ESPN+.