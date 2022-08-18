Skip to main content

Chris Doering Shares Lofty Expectations for Mark Stoops' Program in 2022

Expectations are already at an all-time high around Mark Stoops' program, and former Florida Gators qaurterback, and now SEC Network analyst, Chris Doering heaped some lofty expectations on the Cats' during his segment on SEC Network on Wednesday night. 

Doering has the Cats's defeating Georgia and their only loss coming to Tennessee in Knoxville. If the Wildcats live up to this, then they will likely be headed towards Atlanta unless the Vols go 11-1 and hold the head-to-head victory. 

"As I told the team, it is a good starting point," Stoops told reporters following Kentucky's first scrimmage of the preseason. "We have a lot of work to do. In the middle of camp, you would expect certain little injuries or positions to take a hit—nothing major—thank goodness. Everyone that is currently injured, we expect to get back. We did stay healthy in the scrimmage. Overall really good work today. Some things that really stood out to me, defensively, being very stout. I feel like we improved upfront and as a whole, in being stern, we improved. Better pass rush stood out. I have noticed that through camp and today in live I action, I feel like we grew in that area. Offensively, I see a lot of young, dynamic playmakers. I see some guys that are athletic and can stretch the field. We didn't get as many opportunities for those guys today as we'd like. That comes with protection, getting reps and taking our shots down the field. You saw signs of it, but we can continue to improve in that area. Overall, pleased, but still a lot of work to do."

The Wildcats are set to open the season on Saturday, September 3rd at 7 pm ET against Miami (OH) on ESPN+.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_16766841_168390308_lowres
Football

Chris Doering Shares Lofty Expectations for Mark Stoops' Program in 2022

By Wildcats Today Staff
Grant Godfrey
Recruiting

Kentucky LB Commit Godfrey Named to Preseason Butkus Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
220813 Fall Camp_JN22
Football

Freshman Defensive Back Alex Afari Jr Making Noise at UK Preseason Camp

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_15288732_168390308_lowres
Football

Veteran Defensive Back Carrington Valentine Talks Preseason Camp, More

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17423612_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Defensive Coordinator Brad White Talks Wildcats Defense, Fall Camp, and More

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17844708_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 SEC Schedule Announced

By Hunter Shelton
220810 Fall Camp_JN38
Football

Keidron Smith Brings Leadership, Experience to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
2A540FDA-8E50-40E6-A382-64DCD524C786
Football

NFL Draft Bible's Scouting Profile for Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson

By Wildcats Today Staff