Countdown to Kickoff: Six Predictions for Kentucky's 2022 Season

College football is back.

In just six days, Kentucky will begin its 2022 season, welcoming the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks to Kroger Field. Expectations are high in Lexington for Mark Stoops' 10th season as head coach, as the Wildcats are coming off of just its fourth 10-win season in program history.

The Wildcats carry a deep group, filled with both veterans and a star-studded freshman class, all of which will need to contribute on a weekly basis if UK is to make a run at the SEC Championship.

While winning double-digit games was once an afterthought for Big Blue Nation, it's slowly becoming the norm, as just surviving a grueling SEC slate is no longer a measure of success.

With palpable hype surrounding football in the Bluegrass, here are six predictions for the Wildcats' 2022 campaign.

1. Ramon Jefferson will become the top running back option behind Chris Rodriguez Jr

The Wildcats will begin the 2022 season without star senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr, as he is expected to be suspended "three to four" games, stemming back to a DUI charge he pled guilty to in July, as well as an "off-the-field issue."

While he's gone, Kentucky will turn to a trio of backs to split reps, all of whom have starter capabilities. Kavosiey Smoke has been right behind Rodriguez throughout his UK career and brings speed and finesse to the backfield. JuTahn McClain blossomed into a backup role last season and may be the most well-rounded back of the group.

Ramon Jefferson, however, might just fit the bill as Rodriguez' main replacement and become the clear No. 2 on the depth chart. The Sam Houston State transfer has been described as a "bowling ball" by Will Levis and has impressed many throughout preseason camp. The smoothest transition away from Rodriguez would lead to Jefferson taking a bulk of the snaps, as he resembles the running scheme the most.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said that all three backs would be used as the "two" behind Rodriguez, but expect Jefferson to make an immediate impression at the beginning of the season, resulting in his emergence as the next best option.

2. Will Levis will total over 3,500 yards; throw less than 10 interceptions

Wan'Dale Robinson is gone. He accounted for 1,334 of Will Levis' 2,826 passing yards a year ago. Replacing that kind of production is a hard thing to do, but this year's wide receiver core runs much deeper than the 2021 roster's did.

Levis also tallied 376 rushing yards a year ago, which was almost good enough to be the Cats' second-leading rusher. Assuming his ground game resembles last season, and Tayvion Robinson mixed with a blend of talented freshman provide Levis multiple reliable options, there's no reason that the senior can't top his numbers from a year ago.

He hurled 13 interceptions in 2021, which was tied for the most of any SEC quarterback. A second season under center in Lexington should see improvement in his maturity and decision-making. If Levis lives up to his billing, he might even earn a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The hype is real, but Levis is as game as they come.

3. Kentucky will near-double its interception total from 2021

The Wildcats collected just six interceptions a season ago. Only four Power Five teams picked off less passes, as Kentucky's secondary just couldn't find turnovers consistently through the air.

Transfers Keidron Smith and Zion Childress will look to bring some ballhawk mentality while junior Carrington Valentine is still looking for his first ever pick entering his third season in Lexington.

Kentucky's secondary is going to be challenged from the get-go. If the room is going to take the next step and not become a defensive liability, it's going to have to produce more turnovers. The linebacker core is as good as it gets in front of them and will certainly snag a few passes to add to the total. Expect a few more big defensive catches for the Wildcats this season.

4. Deone Walker will emerge as superstar on defensive line

Kentucky is in desperate need of a new defensive weapon in the trenches. Octavious Oxendine will assume leadership of the crew, but freshman Deone Walker has the potential to breakout as a superstar.

"Deone can be a wrecker upfront which is great," Mark Stoops said of the tackle. "To have a D-lineman with that kind of length and then be loose enough and sudden enough to get pressure on the quarterback from the inside position. He’s very good."

If UK can have a consistent pass rush from the inside as well as the edge, it adds another layer to the defense. Standing at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Walker is a unit. The SEC adjustment takes time for all, but if he continues to hit the ground running into the season, he'll quickly become a fan-favorite. Kentucky could have a true special talent on their hands.

5. The 2022 SEC All-Freshman team will be filled with Wildcats

You've heard it many times now, but Stoops is high on the 2022 freshman class. BBN will see at least six freshmen on the field rather consistently, according to the head coach, and for good reason.

There will be heavy reliance on youth in Lexington this season, which will in return lead to plenty of growth throughout the year. Between the wide receiver room and each side of the trenches, expect the 2022 SEC All-Freshman team to feature an abundance of Cats.

It may come back to bite Kentucky down the stretch if the freshmen don't pan out like it needs them too, but 2022 will display much of what the future holds for football in Lexington going forward.

6. UK will return to a high-profile bowl game, win 10-plus games

Predictions for how Kentucky will fare this year have spanned from making a bid for the SEC Championship, all the way to a disappointing, middling season filled with more downs than ups.

The SEC East is truly wide open, aside from the assumed dominance of Georgia. UK possesses the talent necessary to compete with any and everybody, and owns the schedule that calls for multiple favorable matchups at home. There are plenty of trip-ups possible, including three tough conference games on the road, but this group of Wildcats enters the season with a different feel.

Is Kentucky going to the SEC Championship? Probably not, no. However, this is a true statement year for Stoops. A third wildly successful season will pin UK as a legitimate threat in the best conference in the nation, which is a statement that nobody in Lexington thought was possible a decade ago.

The Wildcats may stumble once or twice on the road, but there is reason to believe that another New Year's Day game has Kentucky's name written all over it. It may not be one of the big six bowls, but another afternoon in Orlando for a third Citrus Bowl trophy in five years isn't something to scoff at.