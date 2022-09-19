Depth Chart Update: Alex Afari Listed as Starter Following J.J. Weaver's Injury

Kentucky football has released its week four depth chart ahead of its upcoming matchup against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The only change made compared to last week's depth chart is there's a new starting strongside linebacker.

Last week's starter, J.J. Weaver, went down with an injury in the first quarter that forced him to miss the remainder of the game. His left arm was attended to and he is not listed on the latest depth chart.

In his place is freshman Alex Afari Jr. The Cincinnati native has been a vital piece to UK's defense through three games, having notched 11 tackles (2.5-for-loss and one sack.) Afari is a versatile playmaker who can slot in at linebacker or deep in the secondary.

Tashawn Manning remains the starting right guard, despite missing the matchup against Youngstown State. Fifth-year senior Quintin Wilson started in his place against the Penguins.

At quarterback, there is still no specification as to who the clear "No. 2" is behind Will Levis. Both Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan and Lexington native Kaiya Sheron are listed as the backup, though Sheron's name is listed first.