Depth Chart Update: Jacquez Jones Missing at MLB

The Cats are set to be without their starting middle linebacker once again

Kentucky football has released its week seven depth chart ahead of its upcoming matchup against Mississippi State. 

There are a couple of changes, most notably the official omission of linebacker Jacquez Jones. 

Jones left the Ole Miss game with an injury and did not return. He was listed on the week six depth chart, but was eventually ruled out against South Carolina

J.J. Weaver is finally listed once again after making his return on Saturday. He left the Youngstown State game in the first quarter with a left arm injury, keeping him out of the next two games. He was not listed on the week six depth chart, but progressed well enough through the week to earn a start against the Gamecocks. 

On the offensive line, Jeremy Flax is still listed at right tackle after not playing against SC. Deondre Buford started in his place, and is now listed as the backup RT. Redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr has been moved over to the backup right guard spot behind Tashawn Manning. 

Additionally, quarterback Will Levis is still listed, as expected. His turf toe injury kept him out against South Carolina, but he was a game-time decision. It's not expected that he'll miss the Miss State game. 

Head coach Mark Stoops will provide updates at his game-week press conference today. 

