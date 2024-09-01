ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and South Carolina
Kentucky was able to get the week one victory over Southern Miss in a football game that ended right after halftime due to weather. Brock Vandagriff and the entire Kentucky offense looked excellent in this game, and of course, the defense was elite, as everyone expected heading into the season.
Now, the Kentucky Wildcats will face a more challenging test as the South Carolina Gamecocks come to Lexington. South Carolina was barely able to edge out Old Dominion 23-19 in Columbia, so this team can't feel all that confident heading into their week two matchup with Kentucky. In the win over ODU, the Gamecocks ran the football 56 times, including 22 rushing attempts from their quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. The dual-threat quarterback had 68 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Top to bottom, the running game for South Carolina was solid, as Raheim Sanders had 88 yards and a score. Kentucky needs to be ready for a lot of rushing attempts next week when the Gamecocks are in town.
ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Wildcats a 70% chance to take down the Gamecocks at home, and the line for the game opened up at 7.5 points in favor of the Wildcats.
If Kentucky is able to get the big win over South Carolina this week it sets up a massive matchup with the #1 Georgia Bulldogs coming to town. For Kentucky to reach the next level as a football program, Mark Stoops has to get a win over the Georgia Bulldogs, and they will have a chance to do just that in Kroger Field on September 14th.