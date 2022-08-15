Former UK Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr waived by Kansas City Chiefs

After just one preseason game in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform, former Kentucky corner Lonnie Johnson Jr has been waived.

Johnson was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and was a staple of the defensive unit for his three seasons with the team. In 44 career games, he racked up 172 combined tackles (128 solo,) three interceptions and 13 pass deflections.

The waiving comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Chiefs traded for the Gary, Indiana native this past offseason, sending over a conditional seventh-round pick to Houston in exchange for Johnson.

Johnson took to Twitter following the news:

He is the second former Wildcat cornerback to be let go amidst the NFL preseason, as the Carolina Panthers waived Chris Westry just two days ago.