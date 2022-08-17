Freshman Defensive Back Alex Afari Jr Making Noise at UK Preseason Camp

Kentucky Football's 2022 freshman class may be the most hyped of any in the Mark Stoops era. With multiple playmakers poised to make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball, there's plenty of talented youth to go around in Lexington.

The wide receiver room has taken center stage when it comes to freshmen. Between Dane Key, Barion Brown, Dekel Crowdus Jr and Jordan Anthony, UK quarterbacks will have plenty of options to choose from for years to come.

In the trenches, freak athletes Kiyaunta Goodwin and Deonte Walker are already creating buzz as potential NFL draft picks. The freshman drawing possibly the most praise from fellow teammates and coaches, however, is defensive back Alex Afari Jr.

The four-star recruit out of Lakota West High School in Cincinnati is making noise amidst a secondary room that is full of veterans and experience.

“Alex Afari is a guy that we're really high on too, with great size, he’s very versatile. Just seeing some things early in him that I really like,” Mark Stoops said about the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder at Kentucky Football's media day.

Named first-team Division I All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and first-team All-City Division I by the Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association in 2021, Afari collected 60 tackles and even scored six touchdowns as a senior for the Firebirds.

Since his arrival to Kentucky, many have noticed his skill and maturity are that of a veteran, not a first-year player. He made a splash upon the beginning of preseason camp, and defensive coordinator Brad White says he's only progressed.

"I think that the scrimmage was good for him. I think his heart was probably beating out of his chest a little bit. You go over to the stadium, it's actually live, it's tackling," White said. "Those tag-offs in practice get to be a little bit harder when you actually have to go all the way to the ground. He continues to do good things, but he needs to continue to progress and we'll keep pushing him in that direction."

Afari's cohorts in the secondary room had nothing but good things to say about the freshman after practice on Wednesday:

"He's gonna be a true playmaker. I'm looking forward to him playing on Saturdays and being out there with him," Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith said. "Seeing him pickup the defense as a freshman and being that young and knowing what to do, going out there and making plays, it's really special."

"Alex has brought a lot," junior Jalen Geiger said. "He's a big kid, but he's came in and he doesn't look like a freshman, he's really mature, he gets the calls, plays smart, he looks real comfortable out there."

Part of Afari's intrigue is his potential versatility as a defender. Stoops mentioned that when it comes to players like Afari, he wants to start them out at corner. There's a real chance that he'll play everywhere around the defense, from corner to safety to nickel over the course of his Kentucky career.

There's always going to be snaps available for capable athletes in the secondary, and while his development is just beginning, there might just be a starting spot open for the freshman from the get-go.