Freshman Wideout Brown Has 'A Lot of Juice', Can Be 'Special" For Kentucky

Kentucky landed the commitment of Barion Brown last fall, and the standout prospect from Pearl Cohn (Tenn.) is one of the crown jewels of the 2022 signing class for the Wildcats.

Brown just joined the program in Lexington a couple of weeks ago, and Head Coach Mark Stoops is already excited about him.

"Barion has all the tools," Stoops said at SEC Media Days. "Super excited about him. Was talking with Will (Levis) on the plane coming down here, discussing a little bit. Will mentioned it right away, how special Barion is with the ball in his hands. He can do some special things, has a lot of juice. We really got to get him caught up. He just got on campus a couple weeks ago. Need to get him plugged in, get the ball in his hands, because he's a total play-maker. We're very excited about that."

Brown could play a key role for the Wildcats this fall as Stoops noted they would have to have someone step up at receiver as a play-maker.

"I think it was brought up, we have to have some play-makers step up at the wide receiver position because we have a beast of a quarterback," Stoops added at SEC Media Days. "We have to get some play-makers to step up and compete. We're going to have to depend on a few younger guys there. The older guys need to continue to step up."

Overall, with Levis at the helm, the Wildcat's offense should be able to continue to take a step forward in 2022, and the Kentucky staff is excited about the direction.

"Offensively, just excited about where we can go," Stoops said. "We're always going to be a team that's going to be physical, that can pound the football. But where we were falling short a couple of years ago, we got better a year ago, and we want to continue to build on that and that is with the success of the running game is pushing the ball down the field. And when you've got a quarterback like this, there's not a throw he can't make. So, very excited to build on that and continue to grow."

Brown accounted for 897 rushing yards and ten touchdowns and 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns as an all-purpose player at Pearl Cohn as a senior. He has already flashed his athleticism and big-play ability early in fall camp, so he could factor into the rotation early if he continues progressing at this rate.