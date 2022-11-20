Game Notes: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Below are post-game notes from the Wildcats' 16-6 defeat to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs:

Team Records and Series Information

 Kentucky is 6-5 and finishes 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play. Georgia, the SEC Eastern Division champion, is 11-0 and 8-0 in the league.

 Georgia leads the series, 64-12-2, and the Bulldogs have won the last 13.

o Georgia leads in games played in Lexington, 30-7.

 Next for Kentucky: the Wildcats complete the regular season Sat. Nov. 26, at home vs. in-state rival Louisville. Game time is 3 p.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Team Notes

 Kentucky allowed 16 points tonight, fewest against a No. 1-ranked team since a 9-0 loss vs. LSU in 1959.

 Kentucky allowed 363 yards tonight, fewest against a No. 1-ranked team since allowing 348 yards at LSU in 2011.

 UK allowed 116 passing yards tonight, fewest vs. a No.-1 ranked team since allowing 74 passing yards at Alabama in 1980.

 Kentucky has limited its opponents to 24 points or less in 14 of the last 15 games, posting a 10-4 record in those contests.

 Kentucky has limited its opponents to 400 yards or less in 13 of its last 15 games, going 10-3 in those games.

 Second time in school history Kentucky has allowed 16 points or less to Georgia in consecutive home games (14 in 2020). The other instance came in 1947 and ‘49.

 Kentucky had a 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, capped by an 8-yard pass from Will Levis to Barion Brown for the score.

 It is UK’s longest touchdown drive of the season, previous long was a 98-yarder vs. Northern Illinois.

 It is the longest scoring drive for the Cats since the 2015 season opener vs. UL- Lafayette.

 Kentucky was without starters Tyrell Ajian (S), Kenneth Horsey (LT), Jacquez Jones (LB) and DeAndre Square (LB), in addition to starters injured prior to or early in the season, nickelback Vito Tisdale and safety Jalen Geiger.

Player Notes

 Quarterback Will Levis completed 20 of 31 for 206 yards and one touchdown.

 Levis now has 5,027 passing yards in his Kentucky career to remain seventh on the program’s all-time list. He needs 72 more yards to move into sixth.

 Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the Wildcats in rushing with 17 carries for 51 yards.

 He has 3,524 career rushing yards, remaining in third place on UK’s all-time career rushing list.

 Barion Brown caught 10 passes for 145 yards, season highs in both categories for the true freshman. He also caught UK’s lone touchdown, an 8-yard aerial in the fourth quarter.

 The 10 catches are most by a UK freshman since Chad Scott had 10 vs. South Carolina in 2000.

 The 145 yards are the second-most by a Wildcat freshman, Garrett Johnson had 154 at Florida in 2014.

 The 145 yards are also the second-most for a Wildcat vs. A No. 1-ranked team. Rick Kestner had 185 in the win vs. Ole Miss in 1964.

 Brown has 41 catches this season, breaking the UK single-season freshman record of 40 by Derek Abney in 2000.

 He extended his UK freshman receiving yardage record to 560.

 Dane Key had two catches for 23 yards and both he and Brown have at least one catch in every game this season.

 Linebacker Jordan Wright led the Wildcats in tackles with 10, tying his career high.

 Making his first start at Kentucky, Zion Childress had nine tackles, his most as a Wildcat.

 Redshirt freshman safety Jordan Lovett generated his first career interception on Georgia’s opening drive of the second half, picking off a deep pass attempt from Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett. He also had seven tackles.

 Freshman defensive lineman Deone Walker had a season-high six tackles and added a quarterback hurry.

 Redshirt freshman punter Wilson Berry had his best game as a Wildcat, punting three times for a 46.7-yard average.

 He boomed a career-long 53-yarder in the third quarter.

 Game captains: Quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebacker J.J. Weaver and linebacker Jordan Wright.