How to get Rupp Arena's famous soft serve ice cream in Kroger Field
Rupp Arena is known for three things:
- Elite basketball
- The best fans in college basketball
- The best soft-serve ice cream on planet Earth
Taylor Belle's soft serve ice cream is a staple of Rupp Arena, and now it will be making its way into Kroger Field for Kentucky fans to enjoy while they watch Coach Mark Stoops, and the Kentucky Wildcats win football games.
Let's take a look at how Kentucky fans can get their hands on the world-famous soft serve ice cream this Saturday when the Wildcats take on Southern Miss and the rest of the year in Kroger Field.
Kentucky fans can find Taylor Belle's ice cream at Gate 6 of Kroger Field for those who want to cool off with some incredible ice cream.
Other Gameday Information
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
The Kentucky vs. Southern Miss game can be watched on The SEC Network, with kickoff coming at 7:45 on Saturday night.
Betting Information
There are a few bets that look quite enticing in this game, knowing the type of team Kentucky is and how they handle late-game situations. The line in this game is -28 for Kentucky and +28 for Southern Miss. This is a lot of points, and all it would likely take from Southern Miss to cover this line is ten points.
Also, knowing how Kentucky handles the fourth quarter in games like this if they are up 17 or 21 points, they likely will take a foot off the gas. If taking Southern Miss at +28 is scary, the other play would be to bet Kentucky down to -23.5.
The other two bets that look great in this game are the under at 49.5 and Kentucky's total points under at 38.5. This game has the feel of a 35-10 final score. If that is the case, all of the unders in this game will hit. Kentucky's defense is excellent and will hold Southern Miss to very few points, but the offense is still a question mark.
If the final score of this game was 35-10, it would be great for betting unders.