How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Ole Miss in Kroger Field
Mark Stoops and his team are getting ready for the biggest football game of the 2025 season as the Ole Miss Rebels are coming to town.
Ole Miss is a team that has been really good since Lane Kiffin was hired, but Kentucky has given them trouble. The Wildcats pulled off the upset over the Rebels last time these two teams met last season.
If Stoops wants fans to stay bought in to this season, his team needs to find a way to pull off this upset.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky take on Ole Miss.
How to watch Kentucky take on the Ole Miss Rebels
Kickoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels is set for 3:30 pm ET, and this game can be watched on ABC. The spread for this football game currently sits at -8.5 in favor of Kiffin's Rebels.
Three keys to victory for Kentucky to take down Ole Miss
1) Find success in the passing game
In the Wildcats' first game of the season last week, Zach Calzada got nothing going in the pass game, and this is a big reason why the Wildcats only won this game by eight points. If Kentucky is going to find a way to pull off this upset, they will have to make some explosive plays happen in the passing game. If Calzada is going to be the quarterback for the rest of the season for this team, he needs to have a big game on Saturday.
2) Get a pass rush on Austin Simmons
Ole Miss has a star quarterback in the making in Austin Simmons, but he is young and hasn't played a lot of snaps on the road. Last week against Toledo, it looked like the Kentucky Wildcats might have an elite pass rush. If this is the case, they need to be in the face of Simmons all game long in the hopes of forcing him to make mistakes.
3) Win the turnover battle
To pull off an upset like this, the Wildcats will need to win the turnover battle. They didn't take care of the football last week against Toledo, and if that is the case on Saturday, the Wildcats will get blown out. This also means the defense will need to find a way to turn over Simmons and the Ole Miss offense in this football game. If the Wildcats win in this aspect, they have a shot to pull off the upset.