Just In: JJ Weaver Announces Decision on NFL Draft

Kentucky outside linebacker JJ Weaver will return to Lexington next season and not enter the NFL Draft. Weaver, a key piece of the Wildcats' defense, announced the decision moments ago.

Below is Weaver's career bio at Kentucky, courtesy of UK Athletics.

2022 – Junior

• Team Captain

• Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

• Third-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

2021 – Sophomore

• Named one of the three award winners for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year

• Capital One Orange Bowl Courage Award nominee

• Third-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

• Has seen action in 24 career games with seven career starts, including five straight

• Has totaled 73 career tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in just 24 games played … Also has two interceptions

• Played in 12 games with six starts

• Did not see action vs. Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl due to Covid protocols

• Totaled 34 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss (second on the team), a team-high 6.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one pass breakup

• Made at least one TFL in eight of 12 games played

• Had four tackles, including a career-high 2.5 sacks vs. Tennessee

• Made his first career interception in the fourth quarter in the win over No. 10/9 Florida and returned it 20 yards … Also had two tackles, including a shared tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry

• Had a crucial eight-yard sack on Missouri’s final possession of the game … Also had a three-yard tackle for loss and caused a fumble in the win

• In his first game since returning from a torn ACL, totaled two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a career-high 1.5 sacks in the season opener vs. ULM

2020 – r-Freshman

• All-SEC Freshman Team (Coaches)

• Suffered a torn ACL in his right knee at Florida (11/28) and missed the final two games of the season

• In nine games, had 33 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup

• Totaled a career-high tying six tackles in his first collegiate start at Florida

• Earned SEC Freshman of the Week after totaling a career-high six tackles in Kentucky’s 34-7 win at No. 18/17-ranked Tennessee … Made two tackles for loss, totaling -8 yards … Had a three-yard TFL in the third quarter, helping force a punt that preceded a UK touchdown drive on the ensuing possession

• FWAA Freshman All-America Team Watch List

2019 – Freshman

• Redshirt season

• Saw action in three games (Missouri, Vanderbilt and Louisville)

• Had six tackles, two PBUs and a quarterback hurry

• Totaled five tackles, along with a tackle for loss and a QBH in the win over Vanderbilt

• Made his collegiate debut vs. Missouri and totaled a tackle and a PBU