Kentucky Defeats No. 25 Louisville 26-13, Wins Fourth Consecutive Governor's Cup

For the fourth season in a row, Kentucky has claimed victory in the Governor's Cup, this time via a 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville at Kroger Field.

Senior kicker Matt Ruffolo propelled the Wildcats to victory with a career performance, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts. It was his first game with four makes, as well as his fifth game with at least three good connections in a UK uniform.

Quarterback Will Levis needed just 11 completions to total 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Chris Rodriguez notched 124 yards on 24 attempts, his 20th career 100-yard performance at Kentucky, a program record.

The Wildcat defense added a trio of turnovers, both of which led to scores. Senior linebacker J.J. Weaver provided a team-high seven tackles.

From the get-go, the Wildcats flipped the script on what their offensive identity had become over the course of the season, while the defense held as sturdy as always.

The first explosive play of the day came via true freshman tight end Josh Kattus, who huffed and puffed his way down to the red zone on what was a 70-yard reception, setting up the first score of the game. Levis fired a eight-yard dart to Lexington native Dane Key to give the Cats their first lead of the afternoon, one they would not relinquish.

Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC) pushed back on the ensuing drive, moving the ball downfield on the ground. Jordan and Turner combined for 51 yards on six carries. After failing to convert on 3rd and 3, the Cards went for it inside the UK red zone. Jordan would be denied by senior team captain Jacquez Jones, who made his triumphant return after getting injured on Oct. 1. He wrapped up the tailback, providing UK with its first turnover of the day.

Jordan was the star of the day for Louisville, compiling 145 yards on 22 carries.

Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) scored on its next drive, moving it 62 yards on nine plays, ending with a successful 43-yard field goal attempt by Matt Ruffolo.

Disaster struck for the Cardinals on their third drive of the afternoon, as linebackers J.J. Weaver and Jordan Wright swarmed the QB in the backfield, causing a fumble. Weaver recovered the loose ball, putting the Cats immediately in goal-to-go situation.

After nearly giving the ball right back to the Cards, Levis wasn't able to capitalize on the prime field position. UK settled for another Ruffolo field goal, this one from 29 yards, putting the Cats up 13-0.

Louisville attempted to spice things up on its next drive, bringing in usual starter Malik Cunningham, who was a game-time decision due to a right shoulder injury. There would be no immediate luck, as a Zion Childress sack put a stamp on the first three-and-out of the day for the Wildcats' defense.

Round two with the dual-threat veteran under center would pay off, as the Cards marched down the field for a 12-play, 64-yard drive, ending with Cunningham dancing his way into the end zone for a six-yard score. That touchdown gave Cunningham the all-time Louisville touchdown record, his 120th score as a Cardinal, breaking a tie with Heisman winner Lamar Jackson.

Kentucky entered the locker room with a 13-7 lead at halftime, out-gaining UofL 201-148 while allowing just 34 passing yards.

The Cards were silenced in their opening drive of the second half, thanks to a Deone Walker and Trevin Wallace sack on the first play. Louisville would punt after just three plays, giving Kentucky decent field position.

This time the Cats would take advantage, as a 10-play, 40-yard drive would end with Ruffolo's third make of the day, this one from 35 yards.

In the blink of an eye, Kentucky had the ball once again as linebacker Trevin Wallace lurked a Cunningham pass, intercepting it in Louisville territory, returning it to the endzone. Two plays after a 12-yard rush from Rodriguez, Levis lofted a pass to Brown, who won his one-on-one matchup, hauling in the score to extend the lead.

Now down 23-7, Louisville opted to re-insert Domann at QB. The result was another three-and-out, keeping the momentum firmly in Kentucky's favor.

Ruffolo's historic make came on the next drive, as a 40-yarder extended Kentucky's lead to 19 points.

The ensuing drive for UofL would see Domann connect on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hudson, capping off a 10-play, 75-yard scoring effort for the Cardinals. Domann's QB 2-point conversion attempt was denied at the goaline, shrinking the Kentucky lead to just 13 with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Following a UK punt, Domann and the Cards attempted to mount a comeback, but a deep ball was intercepted by safety Jordan Lovett, giving the Cats' defense their third turnover of the game, sealing victory in front of Big Blue Nation.

The rivalry win keeps Kentucky above the .500 mark, giving the Wildcats seven wins in a regular season for the sixth time in the last seven years. Kentucky now awaits its postseason fate, as selections for bowl games are set to be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.