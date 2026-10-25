Kentucky football is now a top 10 team in the country

Over the last few weeks, Kentucky fans have seen their early-season dreams grow into legit possibilities, as after wins over top 10 teams Texas A&M and LSU, the Wildcats began popping up in some playoff projections. That only grew as Kentucky then got a road win at Oklahoma and a win against Vandy this past Saturday to advance to a historic 7-1 on the season.

On Sunday, the AP Poll was released after the week eight games and now, Kentucky is a top 10 team in college football, coming in at #9 after previously being at 12. As Kentucky's resume grows and they continue to rack up wins, their playoff hopes will only get stronger and so will their rank among the best in the coiuntry. Not only are they among the playoff contenders, Kentucky is also currently in sole possession of first place in the SEC at 5-1, with Georgia (4-1) right behind them.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein walks off the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What has been a huge key to Kentucky's hot start and the fact that their only loss is to a top 15 Alabama team, with no big let-down through eight games? It's the menatility, Stein said after their win against Vandy.

"We have good players that are connected and love this university and love their teammates. They play really hard and the coaching staff is one of the most elite in the country in terms of our preparation and how we call games and how we adapt. We have complete buy-in. It’s not always perfect, but I think we are in a really good spot mentally right now."

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein celebrates an interception during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodoresat Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of historic feats for the Wildcats with their 7-1 start. Will Stein is the first head coach at Kentucky in 117 years to start the season 7-1 in their first year with the program. In addition, he is the only coach to ever start 5-1 in the SEC at Kentucky in their first season. It's also the first time Kentucky has went undefeated in October since 1977, and their 5-1 conference record is their best start since that year as well. The Wildcats have now won five SEC games in a row for just the third time in school history.

The magical season continues as Kentucky now has games at Tennessee and Missouri, along with Florida and Louisville at home left on their regular-season schedule. Can they finish strong and get into the playoff and even the SEC Championship game, too? All eyes are on the Wildcats as many around the country are more and more intrigued by the week with what Stein is doing.

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