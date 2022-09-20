Skip to main content

Kentucky Football's 2023 Schedule Unveiled

Despite the 2022 regular season being just one quarter of the way through completion, the Southeastern Conference is rolling with the decision to announce next year's schedule in late September. 

Kentucky will play seven games at home in Lexington and five on the road, spanning from Louisville down to Starkville. 

Highlighting next year's slate for the Cats is a date with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team will enter Kroger Field on for the first time since 2013, which was Mark Stoops' first year as head coach at UK. The Wildcats have lost seven games in a row to the Tide and haven't defeated them since 1997. That 40-34 win is one of just two Kentucky victories over the dominant Bama program in 40 tries.

The Wildcats' SEC opener will come in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores, while the home conference-opener will be a week later when the Florida Gators come to Kroger Field. 

Here's Kentucky's entire 2023 schedule 

  • Week 1, Sept. 2: Ball State, Lexington, KY
  • Week 2, Sept. 9: Eastern Kentucky, Lexington, KY
  • Week 3, Sept. 16: Akron, Lexington, KY
  • Week 4, Sept. 23: @Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
  • Week 5, Sept. 30: Florida, Lexington, KY
  • Week 6, Oct. 7: @Georgia, Athens, GA
  • Week 7, Oct. 14: Missouri, Lexington, KY
  • Week 8, Oct. 21: BYE
  • Week 9, Oct. 28: Tennessee, Lexington, KY
  • Week 10, Nov. 4: @Mississippi State, Starkville, MS
  • Week 11, Nov. 11: Alabama, Lexington, KY
  • Week 12, Nov. 18: @South Carolina, Columbia, SC
  • Week 13, Nov. 25: @ Louisville, Louisville, KY

Kentucky Football's 2023 Schedule Unveiled

