Live Updates: No. 8 Kentucky-Northern Illinois

The Wildcats look for win No. 4 of the season at home against the NIU Huskies

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats look to improve to 4-0 for just the third time under head coach Mark Stoops as they welcome the 1-2 Northern Illinois Huskies to Kroger Field.

ACTIVE SCORE: 7-0 NIU

NIU Drive One: Ethan Hampton in at QB for NIU to begin the game. RB Harrison Waylee takes the first play of the game for six yards. Hampton completes his first pass for a gain of four, moving the chains. 

Hampton rolls out right and hits Tristian Tewes for a gain of 14, moving the ball into UK territory. Fast start for the Huskies.

After two rushes, Justin Lynch runs a keeper on third and short, moving the chains. NIU near the redzone. Antario Brown takes a run up the middle for 20 yards, NIU now first and goal at the UK 4.

Two stuffs near the goaline for UK, but Hampton completes a pass to Tewes for a score. PAT is good. 11-play, 75-yard drive for the Huskies.

Pre-Game Notes

Northern Illinois quarterback was a game-time decision but is not expected to play for the Huskies tonight. Redshirt freshman Ethan Hampton will take over under center. 

Kentucky running back JuTahn McClain and starting right guard Tashawn Manning dressed out and participated in warmups. Manning was announced as a starter. For a full injury report, click here.

NIU won the toss and elected to receive. 

