Mark Stoops Becomes Winningest Head Coach in Kentucky Football History

Following No. 20 Kentucky's 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida inside The Swamp on Saturday night, UK skipper Mark Stoops became the all-time winningest coach in program history.

The win was No. 61 for Stoops, a record that will seal him in the history of Kentucky Athletics forever.

"Just appreciative to get this opportunity. The great coaches that have been here, way back starting in 2013. The commitment from Mitch (Barnhart), Mark (Hill), Dr. Capilouto, you know, it's been a group effort," Stoops said. "Really greatly appreciate all the past coaches from from the dog days, you know, early on till now, because there's been a bunch of really good people and great players...such appreciation for the players all the way back to 2013 till now. I love each and every one of them. And it's really fun."

Those dog days saw Stoops get off to 12-26 start at UK. Since then, he has gone 49-27, cementing his legacy along the way, building Kentucky's program from the bottom to near the top, so it was only fitting that his record-breaking win came in a game that Kentucky was projected to lose, just as the Wildcats have been on so many other occasions.

Stoops passed the great Paul "Bear" Bryant, who led the Wildcats from 1946-53.

Tight Ends coach Vince Marrow handed Stoops a special game ball after the win over the Gators.

Stoops will now go for win No. 62 next Saturday against his hometown school, as the Youngstown State Penguins are set to visit Kroger Field.

"It's gonna be really big for Youngstown State, for my community, and so many people I know...there'll be a lot of folks from Youngstown," Stoops said. "I'm not sure Mitch (Barnhart) is ready."